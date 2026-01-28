Redmi 15 Pro Plus 5G To Debut In India With 200 Master MegaPixel Camera, 6,500mAh Massive Battery—Check Price, Launch Date And Introductory Offers Here

Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus 5G features and Specification

The phone is expected to feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,200 nits. The device is also expected to have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection for display.

The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. The device is also expected to feature an Ice-Shield circulating cooling pump which is put to enhance the thermal performance during heavy gameplay.

The smartphone is backed by a 6,500mAh battery supported by 100W fast wired charging. In terms of optics, the rear panel of the phone features a primary sensor of 200MP and two 50MP sensors. The front side offers a 32MP camera sensor for selfies and video calling.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus Price in India

As per media reports and experts the price of upcoming smartphone is expected to be Rs.38,999 in India for base variant featuring 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The company is likely to offer pre-booking discount; Redmi is likely to give a free one-year screen replacement with the device. Buyers may also receive a free Redmi Watch Move.

The higher storage variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage is expected to be priced at Rs.41,999 whereas the top end model with 12GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage may cost Rs. 44,999.

The microsite of the smartphone has gone live on Amazon, and all the specifications, price and features will go official on 29th January.