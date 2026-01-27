LIVE TV
Groceries, Food Via ChatGpt And Gemini? Now, Swiggy’s New Feature Allows You To Place Orders, Track Deliveries Through These Chatbots

Swiggy now lets users order food, groceries, and book tables directly via AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Google Gemini, enabling end-to-end ordering through simple chat-based commands without opening the app.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 27, 2026 16:32:41 IST

Quick commerce and food delivery platform Swiggy has rolled out a new feature that could change the entire scenario of ordering food and groceries in India. The company said that users will soon be able to place food orders, shop for groceries on Instamart, and can even book restaurant tables on Dine out directly from AI chatbot such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Google Gemini. 

The user may no longer need to open the application, scroll through menus, or jump between multiple screens. Instead of this, the users can just type in their chat window of AI chatbot, and the rest will be handled by the AI. 

How this feature work

The new feature of Swiggy is powered by Model Context Protocol, or MCP. The company claims that this will allow AI tools to securely connect with its services in real time, with this integration AI assistants can understand what a user wants, and the AI chatbot will manage the entire ordering process. 

For example, in place of searching for items manually, a user can simply type something like, “Order ingredients needed for Butter Chicken” or “get me higly rated ginger ale for tonight party”. The AI chatbot will then use search options on swiggy or swiggy Instamart, compare restaurants or products, add item to the cart, apply available coupons, confirm the address, place the order, and even help users track the delivery. 

Swiggy Instamart supports over 40,000 products through this system, making it the first quick commerce platform to use MCP at this scale. 

The company has also extended this feature to dining out. Users can ask an AI assistant to find a restaurant, check available seats and time slots, apply for offers, and book a table on Dineout. All these things can be done in a single conversation. 

How to use the feature

To enable this feature, users need to connect Swiggy’s services inside their AI tools of choice. The user can turn on the feature by going to the setting section of the AI app, adding a custom connector, and entering the relevant Swiggy link for food delivery, Instamart, or Dineout. Once the chatbot is connected to the app, the user can start placing orders by simply chatting. 

The company believes that this move portrays how users are increasingly using conversational tools to plan and make decisions. After shifting ordering to chat-based commands, the company hopes to make everyday tasks faster and easier. 

The traditional Swiggy app will continue to function as usual; the new feature will give users another way to order, especially those who are already spending time on AI platform.  

This is a step toward a future where shopping, eating out, and daily planning can happen through a single conversation instead of multiple taps. 

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 4:32 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
