Redmi K90 Ultra To Debut In India: MediaTek Dimensity 9500, 8000mAh Massive Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check Price And Launch

Redmi K90 Ultra To Debut In India: MediaTek Dimensity 9500, 8000mAh Massive Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check Price And Launch

Redmi is reportedly preparing to launch the Redmi K90 Ultra with a large 8,000mAh battery, 1.5K display, and the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset for strong gaming performance. The phone is also expected to include 100W fast charging, IP68 rating, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

Redmi K90 Ultra to debut soon
Redmi K90 Ultra to debut soon

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 12, 2026 01:50:29 IST

Redmi K90 Ultra To Debut In India: MediaTek Dimensity 9500, 8000mAh Massive Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check Price And Launch

Chinese smartphone manufacturing giant Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is gearing up to expand its portfolio. The brand is preparing up for launch of a new flagship phone, K90 Ultra. The leaks of the device have started circulating online. The device is expected to feature a massive battery of over 8000mAh. 

Redmi K90 Ultra features and specifications 

The upcoming device is likely to feature a 1.5K LTPS display with a high refresh rate. The media reports suggest that the device will feature a display between 6.81-inch and 6.89inch, which means the device will get a big, immersive screen for games, movies, and daily use. 

The device is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset built on a 3nm process which will deliver better performance and efficiency. The experts believe that the company is developing the device for users who want serious gaming performance. 

The device is also said to feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, an IP68 certification for resistance against dust and water, and the device will be packed with a massive 8,000mAh battery supported by 100W wired fast charging. 

Redmi K90 Ultra Price and Launch Date  

The company has already launched the smartphone in the Chinese market last year in October 2025. The device was launched with a 6.9-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 3500 nits. 

The base model of the device was launched in China at a price point of CYN 3,999 which is roughly around Rs 49,000 for 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. 

If the leaks and media reports turns out to be true, the K90 Ultra could launch with enhanced specs and even more gaming power. However, the tech giant has not confirmed the India launch of the flagship device. 

Also Read: Vivo T5x 5G To Debut Soon: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo Chipset, 7,200mAh Battery, And 1 Million AnTuTu Score—Check All Details And Launch Date

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 1:50 AM IST
Redmi K90 Ultra To Debut In India: MediaTek Dimensity 9500, 8000mAh Massive Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check Price And Launch

QUICK LINKS