Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G To Debut Soon In India With 200MP OIS Camera, Dimensity 7400-Ultra Processor—Check Price & Specs Here

xiaomi redmi note 15 : Chinese phone manufacturer Xiaomi is all-set to launch the new Redmi Note 15 5G in the Indian market, and the company has started gearing up to bring the phone to the market. The device was recently spotted on Geekbe nch , whi ch pretty much confi rms that the India laun ch is n’t far off.

xiaomi redmi note 15 pro+ : Geekbench listing

There is an unannounced device with model number 25080RABDI. According to media reports and experts this device is expected to be the Indian version of the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G. The listing shows that the phone runs on Android 15 OS and is paired with 8GB RAM and powered by an octa-core ARMv8 processor with a top speed of 2.6GHz.

xiaomi redmi note 15 pro+ features and specification

The Redmi Note 15 5G features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 3,200 nits. The device also offers Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection for display.

In terms of optics, the rear panel offers a 200MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide. The front features a 20MP sensor for selfies and video calls. The phone is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, which will be paired with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. The company is also reported to roll out HyperOS 2 on the top of Android 15 for this model.

The device is packed with a 6,580mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support and 22.5W reverse charging support.

xiaomi redmi note 15 pro+ Price

The price of Redmi Note 15 5G in Poland for the 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant costs for PLN 1,699 which is around Rs.42,000 but usually Xiaomi aims for a lower price to go down when the device is launched in India. However, the company has not officially confirmed the launch date and price of the phone. The phone is expected to launch soon in the first quarter of the year only by the end of March. Also Read: CERT-In Rolls Out Advisory For Android Users: Urges Installation Of Latest Security Patch Regarding Dolby Issue

