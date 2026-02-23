LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Samsung Galaxy S26 Lineup Debut: Flipkart & Amazon Launches Microsite—Check All Features, Specification, Launch Date And Price

Samsung Galaxy S26 Lineup Debut: Flipkart & Amazon Launches Microsite—Check All Features, Specification, Launch Date And Price

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S26 series at Galaxy Unpacked 2026 on Feb 25. The lineup may offer 120Hz displays, new Exynos/Snapdragon chips, up to 200MP camera, with India prices starting around Rs 82,000

Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup details
Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup details

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: February 23, 2026 12:20:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Samsung Galaxy S26 Lineup Debut: Flipkart & Amazon Launches Microsite—Check All Features, Specification, Launch Date And Price

South Korean tech giant Samsung is all-set to launch its next flagship series, the Galaxy S26 series at its Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event on 25th February 2026 at San Francisco which means on 26th February, 11:30 PM (IST) in India. The upcoming series is likely to feature the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra along with new Galaxy Buds models. 

Galaxy S26 features and specification 

The Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ is likely to feature a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and Corning Gorilla Armor 2 protection. The Ultra variant of the line might feature a bigger 6.9-inch display with a similar 120Hz refresh rate of support. 

The Galaxy S26 and S26+ are expected to be powered by Samsung’s new Exynos 2600 chipset built on a 2nm processor paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage whereas the Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 paired with 16GB RAM and 1 TB of internal storage. 

You Might Be Interested In

In terms of optics, the Galaxy S26 and S26+ are tipped to feature a triple camera setup on the rear panel featuring a primary sensor of 50MP. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to offer a primary camera of 200MP supported by telephoto and ultra-wide cameras. The device will likely be packed with 4,300mAh to 5,000mAh battery depending upon models of the lineup with fast charging support. 

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Price in India 

The media reports and industry experts suggest that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will start around KRW 1.8 million for 256GB variant which is roughly Rs 1,13,000 and the 512GB variant will cost around KRW 2 million which calculates to Rs 1,26,000 roughly. 

The Galaxy S26+ is likely to price around KRW 1.5 million, which is around Rs 94,000 for the base variant whereas the Galaxy S26 will likely start at KRW 1.3 million that calculates around Rs 82,000. However, the company has not revealed the price yet. 

The flagship phones will be available on the leading e-commerce platform and Samsung’s online store. Amazon and Flipkart have also launched a dedicated microsite. 

Also Read: Unbelievable Savings Alert: Apple MacBook Air M4 Discount Slashes Prices Like Never Before, Check Last Date Here

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 11:06 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: samsungSamsung Galaxy S26samsung galaxy s26 ultra

RELATED News

Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 Launched: 30-Day Battery Life, Offline Maps, And 10 ATM Water Resistance — Full Details Here

Bharat Taxi Hits Roads To Take On Ola, Uber, Rapido As Amit Shah Highlights ‘No Surge, Driver First, Consumer-Driven Policy

Xiaomi 17 India Launch Locked: 50MP Sony Light Fusion Camera, 50W Wireless Charging And Secondary Display—Check All Specs And Release Date

Maruti Brezza Facelift Launch Date: Expected In Mid-2026 As Big Reveal Gets Delayed, Check Interior Changes And Upcoming Features

Unbelievable Savings Alert: Apple MacBook Air M4 Discount Slashes Prices Like Never Before, Check Last Date Here

LATEST NEWS

Shahabuddin Vs Yunus: Bangladesh President Accuses Former Chief Adviser Of Ignoring Constitutional Duties Amid Political Storm: ‘They Did Not Want My Name To Appear Anywhere’

Kara Braxton, Pillar of the Detroit Shock Dynasty, Dies at 43

Holika Dahan 2026: Sacred Bonfires To Blaze Across India On March 2 Or 3? Puja Rituals, Significance And Everything You Need To Know

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Adopt Virat Kohli-Style Anchor Role After India’s Batting Collapse vs South Africa?

Bacha Bazi: Boys Dressed As Girls, Forced To Dance, And Abused In Pakistan And Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan

Celebration Turns Chaotic: IAF Personnel, Father Assaulted After Objecting To Drinking In UP Wedding Procession | WATCH Viral Video

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Gurugram Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashes, Abuses Boyfriend On Busy Road, Viral Meltdown Leaves Bystanders Stunned

Is This The Time To Buy ITC Shares? Stock Set To Stabilize After Three-Month Slump Amid Cigarette Price Hikes FMCG Growth

Samsung Galaxy S26 Lineup Debut: Flipkart & Amazon Launches Microsite—Check All Features, Specification, Launch Date And Price

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Samsung Galaxy S26 Lineup Debut: Flipkart & Amazon Launches Microsite—Check All Features, Specification, Launch Date And Price

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Samsung Galaxy S26 Lineup Debut: Flipkart & Amazon Launches Microsite—Check All Features, Specification, Launch Date And Price
Samsung Galaxy S26 Lineup Debut: Flipkart & Amazon Launches Microsite—Check All Features, Specification, Launch Date And Price
Samsung Galaxy S26 Lineup Debut: Flipkart & Amazon Launches Microsite—Check All Features, Specification, Launch Date And Price
Samsung Galaxy S26 Lineup Debut: Flipkart & Amazon Launches Microsite—Check All Features, Specification, Launch Date And Price

QUICK LINKS