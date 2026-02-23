Samsung Galaxy S26 Lineup Debut: Flipkart & Amazon Launches Microsite—Check All Features, Specification, Launch Date And Price

South Korean tech giant Samsung is all-set to launch its next flagship series, the Galaxy S26 series at its Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event on 25th February 2026 at San Francisco which means on 26th February, 11:30 PM (IST) in India. The upcoming series is likely to feature the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra along with new Galaxy Buds models.
Galaxy S26 features and specification
The Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ is likely to feature a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and Corning Gorilla Armor 2 protection. The Ultra variant of the line might feature a bigger 6.9-inch display with a similar 120Hz refresh rate of support.
The Galaxy S26 and S26+ are expected to be powered by Samsung’s new Exynos 2600 chipset built on a 2nm processor paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage whereas the Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 paired with 16GB RAM and 1 TB of internal storage.
In terms of optics, the Galaxy S26 and S26+ are tipped to feature a triple camera setup on the rear panel featuring a primary sensor of 50MP. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to offer a primary camera of 200MP supported by telephoto and ultra-wide cameras. The device will likely be packed with 4,300mAh to 5,000mAh battery depending upon models of the lineup with fast charging support.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Price in India
The media reports and industry experts suggest that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will start around KRW 1.8 million for 256GB variant which is roughly Rs 1,13,000 and the 512GB variant will cost around KRW 2 million which calculates to Rs 1,26,000 roughly.
The Galaxy S26+ is likely to price around KRW 1.5 million, which is around Rs 94,000 for the base variant whereas the Galaxy S26 will likely start at KRW 1.3 million that calculates around Rs 82,000. However, the company has not revealed the price yet.
The flagship phones will be available on the leading e-commerce platform and Samsung’s online store. Amazon and Flipkart have also launched a dedicated microsite.
