Home > Tech and Auto > Samsung Galaxy S26 To Debut Soon With Upgraded Cameras, Bigger Battery, Check Price And Launch Date

Samsung Galaxy S26 To Debut Soon With Upgraded Cameras, Bigger Battery, Check Price And Launch Date

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S26, S26+ and S26 Ultra at its Unpacked event on 25 February 2026, with pre-orders expected to start 5 March, bringing major upgrades in camera, display, battery and on-device AIS.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch Date LEAKED? Check Out Pre-Order Timeline, Sale Details, Price, And Strategy (Picture Credits: X)
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch Date LEAKED? Check Out Pre-Order Timeline, Sale Details, Price, And Strategy (Picture Credits: X)

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: January 31, 2026 15:31:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Samsung Galaxy S26 To Debut Soon With Upgraded Cameras, Bigger Battery, Check Price And Launch Date

With significant improvements in camera, display, battery, and on-device AI, Samsung is getting ready to release the Galaxy S26 series as its next flagship family. According to reports, Samsung will introduce the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra phones at the ‘Unpacked’ event, which is scheduled for February 25, 2026.  

Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series are anticipated to start on March 5, 2026. When it becomes available for purchase, purchasing the 

The Samsung Galaxy S26 will be simpler and less expensive. You may purchase the newest Samsung phone without having to pay the entire cost up front with Bajaj Finserv Easy EMIs. Flexible repayment plans, rapid approvals, and zero down payment choices for select models make upgrading to Samsung’s newest phone simple and stress-free.

Samsung Galaxy S26 – Premium refinement and smarter features 

Samsung hopes to polish what works on the S25 while introducing new hardware and software to sharpen the user experience. Better charging, enhanced AI functions, and upgraded camera sensors for the Ultra model are among the rumors. According to reports, Samsung is maintaining a three-model approach for wide market penetration while striking a balance between innovation and supply-chain reality. 

Design and display expectations 

Samsung seems to favor evolutionary design modifications that maintain the distinctive Galaxy appearance while enhancing ergonomics, durability, and daylight visibility. Leaks point to an emphasis on high-end components, a single camera module, and OLED displays with exceptional brightness and color accuracy. 

Cameras and image processing 

Image processing is the headline area for the S26 family, with the Ultra tipped to receive the most significant sensor and computational upgrades. Samsung is expected to combine larger sensors, improved optical zoom modules and advanced on-device AI to deliver better low-light performance and higher fidelity zoom. 

Performance, battery and AI 

Samsung will combine the latest regional chipsets with optimised One UI software and deeper on-device AI. Expect balanced gains in sustained performance, smarter power management and new AI features that assist photography, productivity and system efficiency. 

Samsung Galaxy S26 

A compact flagship aimed at buyers who prioritise pocketable ergonomics and flagship features without the Ultra price premium. Expect a balanced mix of performance, camera improvements and efficient battery life.  

Here is a detail lineup of upcoming series and their expected specification

Expected specs Samsung Galaxy S26 

Display: ~6.1-inch LTPO OLED, adaptive 120Hz, 10-bit colour. 

Processor: Region-dependent latest Snapdragon or Exynos variant. 

Memory/Storage: Likely 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB UFS options.

Cameras: Upgraded main sensor, improved ultra-wide, 4K video support. 

Battery: ~4,000-4,500 mAh with faster wired charging than S25. 

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus 

A larger, longer-lasting model for users who want a bigger screen and stronger battery without the Ultra’s top camera hardware. It will bridge mainstream and pro features. 

Expected specs of Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus 

Display: ~6.6-6.8-inch LTPO OLED, adaptive 120Hz, higher sustained brightness. 

Processor: Flagship-class silicon per region.

Memory/Storage: 8GB-12GB RAM, 256GB likely; UFS 4.0 probable. 

Cameras: Improved sensors and stabilisation over base model. 

Battery: ~4,500-5,000 mAh with faster wired charging rumours. 

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 

The headline model focused on photography, AI and sustained performance; it will target creators and power users with the best sensors, highest brightness and advanced AI processing. 

Expected specs of Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Display: ~6.8-6.9-inch LTPO OLED, adaptive 120Hz, very high peak brightness for HDR.

Processor: Top regional chipset (best Snapdragon or Exynos). 

Memory/Storage: 12GB-16GB RAM, 512GB-1TB options possible. 

Cameras: Larger primary sensor, advanced pixel-binning, periscope telephoto with extended hybrid zoom and superior OIS. 

Battery and charging: ~5,000 mAh with rumours of 60W+ wired charging and improved battery optimisation. 

Expected pricing and availability 

Samsung will price the S26 series to compete in the premium segment; early India estimates place the range from around Rs. 89,999 for the base model up to Rs. 1,39,999 or higher for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra depending on configuration and launch offers. Final prices will be confirmed at Samsung Unpacked supposedly being held on 25 February 2026. Here are the expected prices for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: 

  • Samsung Galaxy S26 (base): Rs. 89,999* (approx.)
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus: Rs. 1,09,999* (approx.)
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Rs. 1,39,999* (approx.) 

Disclaimer: Prices and specifications are based on available sources and may vary by region or retailer. Please visit Bajaj Finserv partner stores to get the latest prices and offers

(ANI input)

First published on: Jan 31, 2026 3:29 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 To Debut Soon With Upgraded Cameras, Bigger Battery, Check Price And Launch Date

