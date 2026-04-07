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Home > Tech and Auto News > Samsung Galaxy S27 Series: Four-Model Lineup With New Pro Variant And Expanded ‘Privacy Display’ Support—Check Features, Specs, Launch Timeline, And Price

Samsung Galaxy S27 Series: Four-Model Lineup With New Pro Variant And Expanded ‘Privacy Display’ Support—Check Features, Specs, Launch Timeline, And Price

Samsung is reportedly planning a four-model Galaxy S27 lineup, including a new Pro variant with Ultra-like features. Expected to launch in 2027, the series may bring upgraded performance, cameras, and display technology.

Samsung Galaxy S27
Samsung Galaxy S27

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 7, 2026 11:39:25 IST

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Samsung Galaxy S27 Series: Four-Model Lineup With New Pro Variant And Expanded ‘Privacy Display’ Support—Check Features, Specs, Launch Timeline, And Price

South Korean tech giant Samsung has recently launched its flagship Galaxy S26 series and the craze around the phone is still on. However, a recent report is surfacing all over internet shedding light on the next generation Galaxy S27 lineup, which is likely to launch next year. The series could reportedly consist of four models, with the addition of a Pro variant to the lineup. 

The addition of the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro is said to bring Ultra-like specifications, but without the support for the S Pen. As per early reports, this move may be aimed at offering more choices to consumers while also responding to Apple’s four model strategy, which consists of standard variants such as the base and Air, along with premium Pro and Pro Max models. 

The company rolled out the S20 series in 2020 and has since followed a consistent three tier flagship strategy comprising standard, Plus, and Ultra models. However, recent reports claim that the company may shift to a four-tier lineup, adding a Pro variant alongside the existing models. If the report turns out to be true, then the Galaxy S27 series could consist of four devices, Galaxy S27, S27+, S27 Pro and S27 Ultra. 

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As per industry experts, the ‘privacy display’ feature which created all the buzz this year around this year flagship launch, the company may expand the feature to two models in the next generation, and it is likely to be included in the newly added variant. 

Prior to this the South Korean tech giant tried adding a new variant to its flagship lineup, such as the Galaxy S25 Edge, which was introduced two months after the launch of the S25 series and highlighted a slimmer design. The Edge model was reportedly introduced for replacement of the Plus model of the flagship series. However, it did not appear in the latest flagship series, nor are there reports of getting a S26 Edge variant. 

The latest rumours and media reports suggest that the Galaxy S27 Pro is not intended as a replacement, but instead as an addition to expanding the overall lineup. 

Samsung Galaxy S27 Lineup Features and Specifications 

As per latest media reports and experts, the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is likely to feature a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz. The next generation flagship is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 built on a 2nm process coupled with up to 16GB RAM. 

In terms of optics, the rear panel features a 200MP ISOCELL HP6 sensor with LOFIC imaging technology, and it is further expected to have an ultra-wide sensor of 50MP and a telephoto sensor of 50MP with 3x zoom, and a 50MP periscope lens with 5x zoom. The front panel may house a 24MP sensor for selfie and video calling. 

Price and Launch Timeline 

The next flagship series from the South Korean giant is expected to make debut in the global market in the first quarter of 2027 and it can cost around Rs 1,40,000. However, the company has not confirmed any details of the upcoming flagship lineup.

Also Read: Want To Move On From S26 Ultra? Get Your Hands On Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra 200MP ISOCELL HP6 Sensor, Enhanced Processor, And Bigger 5,500mAh Battery, Check All Details, Price And Launch Date

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Tags: Galaxy S27S27 UltrasamsungSamsung Galaxy S26

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Samsung Galaxy S27 Series: Four-Model Lineup With New Pro Variant And Expanded ‘Privacy Display’ Support—Check Features, Specs, Launch Timeline, And Price

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Samsung Galaxy S27 Series: Four-Model Lineup With New Pro Variant And Expanded ‘Privacy Display’ Support—Check Features, Specs, Launch Timeline, And Price

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Samsung Galaxy S27 Series: Four-Model Lineup With New Pro Variant And Expanded ‘Privacy Display’ Support—Check Features, Specs, Launch Timeline, And Price
Samsung Galaxy S27 Series: Four-Model Lineup With New Pro Variant And Expanded ‘Privacy Display’ Support—Check Features, Specs, Launch Timeline, And Price
Samsung Galaxy S27 Series: Four-Model Lineup With New Pro Variant And Expanded ‘Privacy Display’ Support—Check Features, Specs, Launch Timeline, And Price
Samsung Galaxy S27 Series: Four-Model Lineup With New Pro Variant And Expanded ‘Privacy Display’ Support—Check Features, Specs, Launch Timeline, And Price

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