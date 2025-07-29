Home > Tech and Auto > Samsung India Announces ‘Walk-a-thon India 2025’: Win Galaxy Watch8 By Walking 200K Steps– Here’s How To Win

Samsung India Announces ‘Walk-a-thon India 2025’: Win Galaxy Watch8 By Walking 200K Steps– Here’s How To Win

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: July 29, 2025 06:21:27 IST

Samsung India has officially announced the third edition of its popular fitness challenge, Walk-a-thon India 2025, exclusively for Samsung Health users. Running from August 1 to August 30, 2025, the challenge encourages fitness among users by offering attractive rewards for completing 200,000 steps in just 30 days.

Participants who successfully meet the target will stand a chance to win Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch8 or receive assured discount coupons worth up to ₹15,000. While three lucky winners will walk away with the Galaxy Watch8, all other finishers will receive exclusive coupons.

Galaxy Watch8: Samsung’s Flagship Fitness Wearable

The newly launched Galaxy Watch8, which is up for grabs in this challenge, brings several upgrades. With a thinner 8.6mm profile, inspired by the Galaxy Watch Ultra’s cushion design, the watch ensures all-day comfort thanks to its Dynamic Lug System. It’s available in 40mm and 44mm sizes, offered in Graphite and Silver finishes.

The Watch8 also features a Super AMOLED display with up to 3,000 nits brightness, and runs on the powerful 3nm Exynos W1000 chipset. It’s the first smartwatch to come preloaded with Google’s AI assistant, Gemini, powered by the latest Wear OS 6.

Participation Guidelines: Who Can Join & How

The Walk-a-thon India 2025 is open only to Samsung smartphone users across India who have access to the Samsung Health app. To participate, users need to:

  1. Open the Samsung Health app on their Samsung device.

  2. Register for the challenge from August 1, 2025.

  3. Track daily steps using the app.

  4. Complete 200,000 steps by August 30, 2025.

  5. Between September 5 and September 30, 2025, visit the Samsung Members app to claim rewards.

Eligibility will only be considered for those who fulfil all the steps as required.

Real-Time Leaderboard and Advanced Health Tracking

Participants can monitor their progress on a real-time leaderboard in the Samsung Health app, comparing performance with others across India. The Galaxy Watch8 enhances the experience with its BioActive Sensor, delivering insights across sleep, stress, nutrition, and physical activity.

A standout feature is the Antioxidant Index, which measures carotenoid levels in just five seconds an industry-first. Additionally, a Running Coach offers personalised marathon guidance.

With its fitness-first push, Samsung India is blending technology and wellness, offering users a chance to stay healthy and win high-end tech while doing it.

