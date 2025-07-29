Vivo V60 5G Launching In India Soon: Specs, Cameras, Strong Battery And Price Leak Ahead Of August Launch

Vivo is preparing to introduce the Vivo V60 5G in India, reportedly on August 12, 2025. The upcoming smartphone, believed to be a rebranded version of the Vivo S30 released in China, promises several upgrades including a powerful processor, premium camera, and massive battery capacity.

The Vivo V60 5G made headlines after Vivo India teased its arrival on X, stating simply that the device is “coming soon.” A dedicated product page on the company’s website also offers an early glimpse of the features expected in the new V series model. Reliable product rumors suggest a launch around August 12, though earlier leakages hinted at August 19, keeping enthusiasts eager for official confirmation.

Design and Display Highlights

Available in three sleek colour finishes Mist Grey, Moonlit Blue, and Auspicious Gold the V60 is expected to sport a glossy textured rear panel and redesigned camera housing. Unlike its predecessor, it is likely to feature a flat AMOLED display measuring 6.67 inches with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and peak brightness up to 1300 nits, ensuring sharp visuals and smooth performance.

Advanced Camera Capabilities

Photography is a core focus for the V60 5G. The rear camera system is reportedly a triple ZEISS-branded setup, including a 50 MP main sensor, 8 MP ultrawide lens, and a 50 MP periscope telephoto camera featuring 3× optical zoom. A 50 MP front camera is expected to deliver crisp selfies and clear video calls.

Powerful Performance and Long Battery Life

Under the hood, the Vivo V60 is expected to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, delivering efficient mid-range performance. The handset may come with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage, likely running FunTouch OS 16 over Android 16. A standout feature is a 6500 mAh battery, with support for 90W fast charging, ensuring long usage with quick refueling.

Price and Market Positioning

Reports place the India price in the range of ₹37,000 to ₹40,000, appealing to users seeking high-value mid-range 5G devices. While storage variants and precise pricing remain unconfirmed, the anticipated value-for-money positioning is evident.

Indian Launch Outlook and Competition

With the V60 5G, Vivo aims to build on the popularity of its earlier V50 series. Competition in the mid-tier 5G segment is hot, with brands like Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi launching rival models. Vivo’s official teasers, dedicated product page, and leaks reinforce confidence in an imminent rollout.

Vivo is also preparing to launch other models soon in India Vivo T4R and Vivo Y400 5G are expected to follow in rapid succession. Enthusiasts and prospective buyers await formal confirmation of launch details, but current information positions the V60 5G as a strong contender in its category.

Readers interested in premium camera phones, large battery life, and fast charging features should keep an eye on Vivo’s next major product announcement.

ALSO READ: Top Smartphones Launched In India July 2025: Realme 15 Pro 5G, Vivo X200 FE, iQOO Z10R And More