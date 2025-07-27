Top Smartphones Launched In India July 2025: Realme 15 Pro 5G, Vivo X200 FE, iQOO Z10R And More

As July winds down, Indian tech enthusiasts have had a lot to cheer about. The month has been nothing short of a gadget extravaganza with smartphones and accessories launching across every price bracket. From budget-friendly models to high-end flagships, big brands like Realme, Vivo, iQOO, Infinix, and OnePlus all jumped into the action, making sure there was something for everyone.

Affordable Phones for Every Pocket

Let’s start with the entry-level range. On July 25, Infinix launched the Smart 10 a no-frills device aimed at budget-conscious users. While its Indian price tag hasn’t been revealed yet, the smartphone is expected to land between ₹5,000 and ₹10,000, making it an accessible option for first-time buyers or secondary phone users.

Not far behind, Realme launched the Narzo 80 Lite 4G on July 23. It brings solid features like a 90Hz display and an octa-core processor. The pricing is easy on the wallet too ₹7,299 for the 4GB+64GB version and ₹8,299 for the 6GB+128GB model.

Mid-Range Segment Gets Smarter and Sharper

In the mid-range category, iQOO made headlines with its Z10R, launched on July 24. Packed with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip and a gorgeous 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display, the phone offers options with 128GB and 256GB storage, starting at ₹19,499.

Realme wasn’t far behind. On the same day, it unveiled its new Realme 15 series. Both the 15 Pro 5G and 15 5G models come with massive 7,000mAh batteries and lightning-fast 80W charging. Prices start at ₹25,999 for the base model and ₹31,999 for the Pro variant, giving users strong performance with future-ready features.

Accessories and Tablets for Every Lifestyle

For those seeking accessories, Realme launched the Buds T200 on July 24 at just ₹1,999. These true wireless earphones offer 32dB active noise cancellation and 12.4mm drivers features usually found in more expensive options. They’ll hit stores starting August 1.

Meanwhile, OnePlus introduced its Pad Lite tablet on July 23. With a massive 9,340mAh battery and 33W fast charging, it’s built for long hours. The Wi-Fi model is priced at ₹15,999, while the LTE variant costs ₹17,999 both solid choices in the budget tablet space.

Vivo Ends the Month with a Premium Bang

Capping off the month, Vivo launched the X200 FE on July 23. This premium offering features a Dimensity 9300+ processor, 90W fast charging, and a 50MP triple rear camera with Zeiss optics. Starting at ₹54,999, the phone aims to offer flagship-level performance with standout photography.

From entry-level essentials to flagship marvels, July 2025 proved that India’s tech market is more alive and diverse than ever. Whether you’re a student, a working professional, or a tech-savvy creator this month had something to tempt every kind of buyer.

