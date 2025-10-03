LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Simple Tips To Create LinkedIn-Ready AI Headshots Using Google Gemini Nano Banana

The AI tool uses a few simple prompts to adjust lighting, angles, styling, and background, making professional photos accessible to anyone.

Representational image (Created using Gemini)
Representational image (Created using Gemini)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 3, 2025 12:11:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Creating professional headshots may soon be as simple as taking a smartphone photo. Google’s Gemini App has introduced a new feature called Nano Banana, designed to help users generate studio-quality portraits without expensive equipment, lighting setups, or professional photographers.

On Monday, Google Gemini’s official handle on X shared a detailed guide showing how Nano Banana can transform ordinary smartphone images into polished, LinkedIn-ready headshots. The AI tool uses a few simple prompts to adjust lighting, angles, styling, and background, making professional photos accessible to anyone.

Google offered five key tips for creating the perfect business-ready headshot. First, lighting is crucial. Users should instruct Nano Banana to apply “soft but dimensional studio lighting that sculpts the features and creates a subtle catchlight in the eyes.” This ensures the face appears clear and professional.

Second, angles matter. The AI can frame images “from the chest up, with enough space above your head for cropping.” It is also recommended to adopt a confident and approachable expression, with the body facing the camera directly.

Third, wardrobe and styling play a role in creating the right impression. Google suggested wearing a modern blazer and keeping hair neat yet natural. The AI can even focus on individual strands to maintain realism.

Fourth, backgrounds should be simple to highlight the subject. A “neutral, solid-coloured studio backdrop” helps the face stand out, avoiding distractions in the final image.

Finally, Google provided an example prompt combining all these elements, a high-resolution portrait with perfect lighting, clear focus on the eyes, professional styling, and a neutral backdrop, all captured with cinematic quality. The result is a polished, contemporary headshot that conveys confidence and approachability.

With Nano Banana, professionals no longer need a DSLR, ring light, or a studio session to produce high-quality portraits. Google positions the tool as a convenient and affordable option for improving LinkedIn profiles, CVs, and corporate branding.

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 12:11 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: geminiGoogleGoogle GeminiNano banana

