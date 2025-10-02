LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Google Reveals New Gemini-Powered Smart Speaker, Will It Be Available In India?

The speaker has been designed for more natural and conversational interactions, supported by dedicated processing for Gemini’s features.

Representational image (Image source: Google)
Representational image (Image source: Google)

Published: October 2, 2025 15:42:21 IST

Google has introduced its newest smart device, the Google Home Speaker, built specially to highlight Gemini for Home, the company’s advanced AI system.

The speaker has been designed for more natural and conversational interactions, supported by dedicated processing for Gemini’s features. A new dynamic light ring lets users know when Gemini is listening, reasoning, or responding, and even when it’s active in Gemini Live mode.

On the audio front, the Home Speaker delivers 360° balanced sound, ensuring music spreads evenly across the room.

Google has also added a much-awaited feature, for the first time, two Home Speakers can be paired with a Google TV streamer to create a full cinematic surround-sound experience. 

The speaker still works with other Home and Nest devices for multi-room playback and stereo pairing. For privacy, a physical microphone mute switch is included.

The device has been given a compact, eco-friendly design, wrapped in fabric created through a 3D knitting process that reduces waste. It will be available in four shades, Porcelain, Hazel, Jade, and Berry.

However, Indian users may be disappointed. Google confirmed that India will not be part of the initial launch. Instead, the Home Speaker will hit shelves in Spring 2026 in the US, Canada, most of Europe, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, priced at $99.99.

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 3:42 PM IST
