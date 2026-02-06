LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Starlink Phone: Elon Musk Clarifies Rumors About Smartphone Manufacturing; Here is What He Said

Starlink Phone: Elon Musk Clarifies Rumors About Smartphone Manufacturing; Here is What He Said

Elon Musk has shut down rumors of a Starlink smartphone, confirming SpaceX is not developing a phone. Instead, the company is focusing on satellite connectivity that works directly with existing smartphones.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 6, 2026 16:01:18 IST

US-based tech billionaire Elon Musk has clarified regarding the rumours revolving around the launch of a Starlink smartphone. He has responded to all the speculation on the microblogging platform X (formerly twitter). 

The SpaceX CEO has stated that the company is not working on a phone currently. His statement after the earlier comments where he had suggested that such a device could be possible someday. 

Musk recently shared on the X that SpaceX is not working on a phone, putting an end to the idea that a Starlink device is currently under production. Prior to this he had replied to a social media post saying a Starlink phone “was not out of question at some point. 

That comment was enough to trigger speculation that SpaceX might enter the smartphone market. However, Musk has now clarified that there is no active project. 

What is Starlink

Starlink is SpaceX’s satellite internet venture that provides connectivity in remote and underserved areas across the world. The service has rapidly grown and currently it serves millions of users across the globe. Starlink is also the major source of income for the spaceship manufacturing company.  

From the past few years, the Starlink service has been expanded beyond the home internet to offer connectivity for airlines, ships, and even the government agencies around the world. 

However, there is no Starlink phone coming yet; the company has been working on ways to bring satellite connectivity directly to existing smartphones. The company has partnered with telecom players like T-Mobile to enable directtodevice satellite communication. 

This means that users may eventually get satellite messaging and emergency connctivity on regular phones without needing a special Starlink handset. The company has also explored some new services and filed trademarks regarding mobile connectivity. These moves portray that the company is thinking about the future of global communication, even if it is not building its own smartphone currently. 

Elon Musk long-term vision

The billionaire has often shared his long-term plans to offer broader cellular coverage from space, which will change the entire scene of how mobile networks work worldwide. 

Currently the company has all its focus on enhancing Starlink’s satellite network and expanding coverage. The idea of a dedicated Starlink phone may pop up again in the future. However, there is no official development happening currently. The satellite-to-phone technology improves, the need for a separate device may also become less important.

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 4:01 PM IST
