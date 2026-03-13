Suzuki Introduces Pearl Grace White Colour For Burgman Street EX: 21.5-Litre Storage, 124cc Engine And Attractive Styling — Check Details And Price

Japanese automobile manufacturing company Suzuki has launched a new Pearl Grace White colour option for the popular scooter Suzuki Burgman Street EX. The 125cc premium scooter has got the refreshed visual appeal. With the launch of a new colour the scooter is now available in three colour options, i.e., Pearl Grace White, Metallic Royal Bronze, and Metallic Matte Black No.2.
The new colour options aim to enhance the scooter’s premium positioning while offering buyers more options in terms of styling and personal preference.
While speaking regarding the update, Deepak Mutreja, Vice President Sale and Marketing of Suzuki Motorcycle India said that the Burgman Street EX has been widely loved by Indian for its style, advanced technology, and relaxed riding ergonomics. He further said that the new colour further enhances the scooter’s appeal while continuing to offer the quality and reliability associated with the brand.
(This is a developing story)
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed