LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Suzuki Introduces Pearl Grace White Colour For Burgman Street EX: 21.5-Litre Storage, 124cc Engine And Attractive Styling — Check Details And Price

Suzuki Introduces Pearl Grace White Colour For Burgman Street EX: 21.5-Litre Storage, 124cc Engine And Attractive Styling — Check Details And Price

Suzuki has introduced a new colour of Suzuki Burgman Street EX i.e., Pearl Grace White colour. The scooter is now available in three colours and comes with a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 1.07,902.

Suzuki Burgman Street EX
Suzuki Burgman Street EX

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 13, 2026 17:07:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Suzuki Introduces Pearl Grace White Colour For Burgman Street EX: 21.5-Litre Storage, 124cc Engine And Attractive Styling — Check Details And Price

Japanese automobile manufacturing company Suzuki has launched a new Pearl Grace White colour option for the popular scooter Suzuki Burgman Street EX. The 125cc premium scooter has got the refreshed visual appeal. With the launch of a new colour the scooter is now available in three colour options, i.e., Pearl Grace White, Metallic Royal Bronze, and Metallic Matte Black No.2. 

The new colour options aim to enhance the scooter’s premium positioning while offering buyers more options in terms of styling and personal preference. 

While speaking regarding the update, Deepak Mutreja, Vice President Sale and Marketing of Suzuki Motorcycle India said that the Burgman Street EX has been widely loved by Indian for its style, advanced technology, and relaxed riding ergonomics. He further said that the new colour further enhances the scooter’s appeal while continuing to offer the quality and reliability associated with the brand. 

You Might Be Interested In

(This is a developing story)

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 5:07 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: suzuki burgman street ex pearl grace white colour

RELATED News

Nothing Phone 4a Series Record Sales: Transparent Design, Powerful Processor And Triple Camera Setup, Check Day 1 Figures Here

Tinder Introduces Astrology Mode: Announces 10 New AI-Powered Features, Improved Matchmaking, And Enhanced Safety—Check All New Features And Updates

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen Steps Down: Career, Net Worth, And Education–Know Who Will Replace Him

Apple Turns 50: Tim Cook Shares Heartfelt Letter Celebrating The Milestone, Check What The Tech Giant Is Planning For The Future

Google Maps Update: Gemini Powered ‘Ask Maps’,3D Route Guidance, And Conversational Trip Planning

LATEST NEWS

Gold Rate Today, March 13: Check City-Wise 18K, 22K, 24K Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai As MCX Gold Slips Below ₹1.6 Lakh

Suzuki Introduces Pearl Grace White Colour For Burgman Street EX: 21.5-Litre Storage, 124cc Engine And Attractive Styling — Check Details And Price

MP Police SI Result 2026 Out on esb.mp.gov.in: Download Merit List, And Scorecard Here

Mohammad Amir Slammed Gautam Gambhir For Targetting Virat Kohli With ‘Personal Milestones’ Remark

Ladli Behna Yojana 34th Installment Out Today: Here’s How Women Can Check If ₹1500 Has Been Received- Check Your Status Here

‘Boycott America, Israel’: Massive Protest Erupts at Lucknow’s Bara Imambara After Jumma Namaz Over Iran Conflict; Security Tightened Across UP

‘Abrar Was Priority’ – Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Leeds Respond to Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed’s Signing Backlash — The Hundred Auction 2026

India ODI World Cup Squad 2027: Social Media Divided Over KL Rahul’s Place After Sanju Samson’s Heroics In T20 World Cup 2026

When Is Cocktail 2 Releasing? Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon’s Newly Announced Romance Drama First Teaser To Debut With Dhurandhar 2

PM Narendra Modi To Headline NXT Summit 2026 Today: To Inaugurate Bharat Progress Report, Address Global Leaders From 40 Countries

Suzuki Introduces Pearl Grace White Colour For Burgman Street EX: 21.5-Litre Storage, 124cc Engine And Attractive Styling — Check Details And Price

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Suzuki Introduces Pearl Grace White Colour For Burgman Street EX: 21.5-Litre Storage, 124cc Engine And Attractive Styling — Check Details And Price

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Suzuki Introduces Pearl Grace White Colour For Burgman Street EX: 21.5-Litre Storage, 124cc Engine And Attractive Styling — Check Details And Price
Suzuki Introduces Pearl Grace White Colour For Burgman Street EX: 21.5-Litre Storage, 124cc Engine And Attractive Styling — Check Details And Price
Suzuki Introduces Pearl Grace White Colour For Burgman Street EX: 21.5-Litre Storage, 124cc Engine And Attractive Styling — Check Details And Price
Suzuki Introduces Pearl Grace White Colour For Burgman Street EX: 21.5-Litre Storage, 124cc Engine And Attractive Styling — Check Details And Price

QUICK LINKS