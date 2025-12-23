Tata Motors Hits Major Milestone, Dominates India’s Electric Vehicle Market With 2,50,000 Sales, 66% Market Share As Nixon EV Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Mark

According to an official release from Tata Motors, the company now holds a 66 per cent share of the total electric passenger vehicles sold in the country to date. This growth marks a shift in electric mobility, moving it from a niche segment into the mainstream Indian market.

Shailesh Chandra, MD & CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., stated that, “Crossing 250,000 EV sales reflects how electric mobility is fast becoming part of everyday Indian life. Our customers are driving more, travelling farther, and increasingly trusting EVs as their only cars. This progress is the result of the government’s forward-thinking policies, the steadfast support of our supplier partners and charging infrastructure providers, and, above all, the trust and enthusiasm of Tata.ev customers. As EV adoption accelerates, our commitment remains clear: to mainstream electric mobility by making it accessible across segments, strengthening the ecosystem, and investing in India-first technology and localisation.”

To support these vehicles, the company has established a network of over 2 lakh charging points. This includes 100 Mega Charging Hubs that deliver fast charging. The company also established 1,500 service bays specifically for electric vehicles, staffed by 5,000 trained technicians. Most of these vehicles are built with more than 50 per cent locally made parts to reduce reliance on imports.

Looking ahead, Tata Motors is planning to expand its lineup with new models like the Sierra.ev and the Avinya range by 2026. The company aims to introduce five new electric vehicles by 2030. It also intends to increase the number of charging points to one million by 2030.

(input from ANI)


