Tata Sierra SUV Launch: Challenging Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos And Other Mid-Size SUVs, Know Price And Key Features

Tata Motors is all set to launch the Tata Sierra 2025 today at 12 pm , bringing back a well-known nameplate to strengthen its SUV line-up. The new model joins the Punch, Nexon, Curvv, Harrier and Safari in the company’s portfolio. With this launch, Tata Motors aims to add a fresh option in the fast-growing mid-size SUV category.

The Tata Sierra 2025 features a modern design and an updated feature list while keeping the familiar silhouette of the original. The SUV is expected to draw strong interest from buyers who want a stylish, practical and feature-rich vehicle in this competitive market.

Tata has confirmed six colour options for the new Sierra. The SUV will be offered in Coorg Clouds, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Bengal Rouge, Munnar Mist and Andaman Adventure.

Dear past, we’re almost there. Just a few hours to go. Watch the launch live.

25.11.25 at 12PM. Set a reminder now: https://t.co/612js2eUM7 #Sierra #TataSierra #TheLegendReturns pic.twitter.com/GuPjlejG9N — Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) November 24, 2025

Who Are The New Sierra’s Competitors?

The new Tata Sierra enters the highly competitive mid-size SUV segment, currently dominated by the Hyundai Creta. It will compete with several popular rivals, including the Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Mahindra Thar Roxx, Honda Elevate, and other models in the category.

Sierra’s Price And Key Features

Tata Motors pitched the Sierra as a fully loaded SUV with multiple engine options and a strong design identity. The model received its full reveal on November 15. The Tata Sierra 2025 price in India could start at around Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) and reach nearly Rs 22 lakh for the top variants.

From memory lane to fast lane — the legend returns tomorrow. Watch the launch live.

These estimates place the SUV close to its rivals in the mid-size SUV segment. With its expected price range and feature set, the Tata Sierra aims to stand out for buyers looking for performance, safety, design and updated in-car technology.

The Tata Sierra 2025 carries modern styling while taking cues from the classic Sierra design. The SUV features a new version of the original three-quarter glass area, along with a panoramic roof and flush glass panels.

A contrasting black roof band helps maintain the bright, open cabin feel of the older model but adapts it to current safety and aerodynamic needs. The Sierra features full-LED lighting, including a Light Saber-style front DRL and a sleek rear LED bar. The SUV also gets 19-inch alloy wheels, flush door handles, black body cladding and a clamshell-style tailgate.

Inside the cabin, the Tata Sierra 2025 uses Tata’s Theatre Pro three-screen layout that includes Horizon View displays for both the driver and the passenger. These screens work with the Sonic Shaft soundbar and the 12-speaker JBL audio system with Dolby Atmos.

The large Panora Max sunroof and extensive glass area create a bright and airy cabin. The interior uses natural colour themes with soft-lighting elements to maintain a calm, premium look. The design focuses on comfort and practicality for daily use, while keeping the signature spacious feel that buyers associate with the original Sierra.

The Tata Sierra 2025 offers LED lamps at both ends, a piano black grille and an electric tailgate. Buyers can choose from six colours: Bengal Rouge, Coorg Clouds, Munnar Mist, Pristine White, Pure Grey and Andaman Adventure. The cabin uses soft-touch dashboard materials and firmer plastics on the door panels. Features include ventilated front seats, electric adjustments for both front occupants, and three memory settings for the driver. The SUV also includes wireless charging, floating armrests, a floating centre console and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror. These additions aim to improve overall convenience and driving comfort.

Many interior elements, including the steering wheel and HVAC controls, remain familiar to buyers of Tata’s larger SUVs. The Sierra includes an electronic parking brake with auto hold, adjustable thigh support for the front seats and a flat rear floor for easier movement. Rear passengers get generous headroom and legroom, making the SUV suitable for long journeys.

Engine Options and Performance Expectations

The Tata Sierra 2025 is expected to come with three engine choices: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre Hyperion direct-injection turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. Manual and automatic gearbox options are likely, along with multiple drive and terrain modes.

These engines will help offer strong performance across city and highway conditions. Boot space is expected to be close to 500 litres, though official confirmation is awaited. With these specifications, the Sierra aims to give buyers a balanced mix of power, efficiency and practicality, especially for those looking at long-distance travel and daily usability.

Tata Motors will first launch the Tata Sierra 2025 with internal combustion engines. An electric version of the Sierra is planned for an official launch early next year. The company aims to expand its EV portfolio by offering an electric Sierra that combines the SUV’s design strengths with zero-emission mobility.

The Sierra EV will target buyers who want a spacious and modern electric SUV with familiar Tata design cues. With this future update, Tata Motors plans to position the Sierra as a long-term nameplate in both the ICE and EV markets.