Home > Tech and Auto > TechnoXian World Cup 9.0 Set To Begin In Noida, 60+ Nations To Compete

TechnoXian World Cup 9.0 Set To Begin In Noida, 60+ Nations To Compete

AICRA will host the 9th TechnoXian World Cup, the world’s largest robotics championship, at Noida Stadium (Aug 30–Sep 2). With 22,000+ innovators from 60+ nations, it features 15 robotics challenges, an innovation pavilion, TEDEX 2025, and a mega award ceremony.

Where technology meets sports: TechnoXian 9.0 lands in India (Photo: PRO & Spokesperson, Ministry of Defence)
Where technology meets sports: TechnoXian 9.0 lands in India (Photo: PRO & Spokesperson, Ministry of Defence)

Published By: Bryan Thomas
Edited By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: August 28, 2025 11:43:11 IST

The All India Council for Robotics & Automation (AICRA) has announced the 9th edition of the TechnoXian World Cup, billed as the world’s largest robotics championship, to be held at the Noida Stadium Complex, Sector 21A, from August 30 to September 2, 2025.

The mega event will be inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Cabinet Minister for Communication Jyotiraditya Scindia, underlining India’s growing stature as a global hub for robotics, automation, and tech-sports.

Global Stage for Robotics

Over 22,000 young innovators from more than 60 countries including Brazil, South Korea, UAE, Russia, Mexico, Vietnam, Nigeria, and South Africa will compete in 15 high-energy robotics and drone challenges. Teams have qualified through national-level championships held across 22+ countries, with winners now set to represent their nations on the world stage.

Robotics Meets Sports

The tournament will feature marquee competitions such as Robo Soccer – Robots on the football field, Drone Race & Drone Soccer – High-speed aerial challenges, Bots Combat & Sumo Bot – Machine clashes of power and control, Robo Race & Maze Solver – Speed, precision, and AI navigation, RC Plane & Water Rocket  Showcasing aerodynamics and creativity, AgriBot Challenge – Robotics solutions for agriculture

In addition, Robo Hockey, RC Car Racing, and Fast Line Follower events will test technical skills, teamwork, and engineering innovation.

Innovation Showcase

A highlight of TechnoXian 9.0 will be the Innovation Pavilion, featuring 150+ student-driven projects spanning AI-powered healthcare tools, sustainable agriculture robotics, and IoT-based solutions. The showcase aims to connect young innovators with industry leaders, investors, and policymakers, creating pathways for commercialization and global recognition.

TEDEX 2025: Future of Tech-Education

Running parallel to the championship will be TEDEX 2025, a major exhibition on EdTech, robotics, AI, AR/VR, and IoT. Live demos, global conferences, and networking opportunities will make it a knowledge hub for educators, entrepreneurs, and technologists.

Grand Finale & Awards

The event will conclude with a Mega Award Ceremony, honoring winners across competitions as well as visionary educators, innovators, and leaders contributing to the advancement of robotics and technology education worldwide.

AICRA’s Vision

Speaking about the event, Rajkumar Sharma, President of AICRA, said:
“TechnoXian is not just a championship, it is a movement. With every edition, we are building a culture of innovation where technology and sports merge into a global phenomenon. TechnoXian 9.0 will be our biggest celebration yet, bringing future leaders from over 60 nations under one roof.”

TechnoXian World Cup 9.0 Set To Begin In Noida, 60+ Nations To Compete

