No Azure For Apartheid: Microsoft Faces Global Ethics Firestorm; Here’s What You Need to Know

Protesters gather at Microsoft head office against Israeli cloud deal

It was not an ordinary bonanza at Microsoft Headquarters in Redmond. A dramatic scene was played out when protestors, among them some of the employees of Microsoft itself- broke into the office of the company President Brad Smith. The group identifies itself as No Azure for Apartheid and they have a single aim: Microsoft should stop all business relations with the Israeli government.

Their reason? They are protesting that Microsoft Azure is being utilized to help surveil Palestinians. That is a very grave charge, but this is not a charge that the group ducked. Locking out people who were working in the office to such an extent as to conceal listening devices during the sit-in was as far as they went.

The protest was aggressive and visible, leaving the technological giant in a fix. Microsoft is now placed in a meet-in-the-middle between employee protests, civil and environmental concerns, and the press. The main question arising after the company launched an investigation is. A big question arises that will this storm affect the manner in which the tech giants do business with governments?

What Is Actually Happening In The Protest At Microsoft?

Earlier on the day, seven individuals entered the office of Microsoft President Brad Smith and staged a sit-in demonstration, two of whom were present company employees. They locked it, would not allow it to be left, and even planted listening devices in the room. The group streamed their entire protest which reached the world.

What Is Their chief demand?

Microsoft ought to terminate all of its military actions with the Israeli government. It was a drastic and aggressive action that rocked a lot of people. It was not a mere non-verbal protest against something; it was vocal and frontal both in its appearance and intention to raise protest at a serious level.

President Brad Smith Responds