Home > Tech and Auto > Elon Musk Launches A Company That Could Make Microsoft Obsolete: Here's What Macrohard Really Is

Elon Musk Launches A Company That Could Make Microsoft Obsolete: Here’s What Macrohard Really Is

Elon Musk has launched a new AI venture, Macrohard, aiming to simulate an entire software company through AI-driven agents. The project, part of xAI, will offer tools from speech-to-text software to advanced chatbots.

Elon Musk unveils Macrohard, a new AI venture simulating software companies with multi-agent AI under xAI. Photo/X.
Elon Musk unveils Macrohard, a new AI venture simulating software companies with multi-agent AI under xAI. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: August 25, 2025 07:52:26 IST

Elon Musk last week unveiled his latest AI venture, ‘Macrohard’, describing it as a “purely AI software company.” The announcement was made via a post on X, where Musk noted, “It’s a tongue-in-cheek name, but the project is very real!” Musk explained the concept behind Macrohard, noting that since traditional software companies like Microsoft do not manufacture physical hardware, “it should be possible to simulate them entirely with AI.”

The new venture, launched under Musk’s xAI initiative, is designed to simulate an entire software company, mirroring the operations of established tech giants.

Macrohard Applied For Trademark on August 1

Filings with the United States Patent and Trademark Office show that xAI applied for a trademark for the name ‘Macrohard’ on August 1. According to the filings, Macrohard will offer a broad range of AI-driven products and services.

These include downloadable computer software for converting speech to text, as well as chatbot software designed to simulate conversations.

Musk has hinted at the launch of Macrohard multiple times, most recently in July 2024. In a post on X dated July 14, he stated that xAI would create “a multi-agent AI software company” in which Grok, xAI’s chatbot, would generate hundreds of specialized agents for coding, image/video generation, and comprehension tasks.

When Elon Musk Said Macrohard >> Microsoft

These agents would collectively emulate human interactions within virtual machines to optimize software performance.

“This is a macro challenge and a hard problem with stiff competition! Can you guess the name of this company?” Musk asked in the July post.

The term ‘Macrohard’ was first introduced by Musk four years ago, when he jokingly posted “Macrohard >> Microsoft” on X.

He later reshared this post in July 2024, coinciding with a global Microsoft outage that affected users worldwide.

Macrohard To Leverage Grok

Macrohard appears to be closely linked to xAI’s Colossus 2 supercomputer project in Memphis, according to reports from Teslarati.

The company is expected to leverage Grok to spawn specialized AI agents for a variety of tasks, including coding, image and video processing, text and speech generation, and software testing. Additional innovations could involve virtual user agents simulating human interactions in software until the product achieves optimal results.

Musk reiterated this vision in July, tweeting, “we are creating a multi-agent AI software company @xAI, where @Grok spawns hundreds of specialized coding and image/video generation/understanding agents all working together and then emulates humans interacting with the software in virtual machines until the result is excellent.”

Also Read: How Elon Musk Tried And Failed To Rope Mark Zuckerberg Into His War With Sam Altman

Tags: elon muskGrokmacrohardMicrosoft

Elon Musk Launches A Company That Could Make Microsoft Obsolete: Here's What Macrohard Really Is

Elon Musk Launches A Company That Could Make Microsoft Obsolete: Here's What Macrohard Really Is

