This Smartphone Packs A Massive 10,000mAh Battery, Is Lighter Than iPhone 17 Pro Max And Costs Half As Much, But Will It Ever Come To India?

The Chinese smartphone brand Honor has launched the Honor Win Series. These are flagship phones which offer more than a reliable camera and fast charging.

Honor Win Key highlights

Apart from this, the phone offers 100W wired and 80W wireless charging support. Additionally, the phone offers 27W reverse wired charging. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB internal storage. The phone features an OLED display with an 185Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 6,000nits.

Honor Win series price

The Honor Win series starts at the price point of CYN 3,999 which is roughly Rs. 50,800 and goes up to CYN 5,299 which is around Rs. 60,000. The company has not officially talked about the launch date of the phone.

Will it launch in India

The phone will launch in China and company has not revealed anything about the global launch of the new series. It may launch in India later with another name. However, the company is facing sanction in United States.