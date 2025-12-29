LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > This Smartphone Packs A Massive 10,000mAh Battery, Is Lighter Than iPhone 17 Pro Max And Costs Half As Much, But Will It Ever Come To India?

This Smartphone Packs A Massive 10,000mAh Battery, Is Lighter Than iPhone 17 Pro Max And Costs Half As Much, But Will It Ever Come To India?

The Honor is all set to launch its Win series which offers a monster battery of 10,000mAh. The phone is slim and lighter then iPhone 17 Pro Max

honor Win offers 10,000mAh battery, credit: X
honor Win offers 10,000mAh battery, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 29, 2025 17:13:11 IST

This Smartphone Packs A Massive 10,000mAh Battery, Is Lighter Than iPhone 17 Pro Max And Costs Half As Much, But Will It Ever Come To India?

The battery has become an important highlight in smartphones these days. The brands are giving tough competition to each other in terms of the size of the battery. Before the year ended, the market witnessed the world’s first smartphone with 10,000mAh battery. This is not only the key highlight of the phone, but the device is also lighter than the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which comes with a much smaller battery compared to this phone. 

The Chinese smartphone brand Honor has launched the Honor Win Series. These are flagship phones which offer more than a reliable camera and fast charging. 

Honor Win Key highlights 

The key highlights of the Honor Win series include a massive battery of 10,000mAh which is packed inside an 8.3mm thick body which weighs around 229 grams. The iPhone 17 Pro Max, which offers only 4,823mAh battery, has an 8.8mm thickness and weight of 233 grams. 

Apart from this, the phone offers 100W wired and 80W wireless charging support. Additionally, the phone offers 27W reverse wired charging. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB internal storage. The phone features an OLED display with an 185Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 6,000nits. 

Honor Win series price 

The Honor Win series starts at the price point of CYN 3,999 which is roughly Rs. 50,800 and goes up to CYN 5,299 which is around Rs. 60,000. The company has not officially talked about the launch date of the phone.  

Will it launch in India 

The phone will launch in China and company has not revealed anything about the global launch of the new series. It may launch in India later with another name. However, the company is facing sanction in United States. 

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 5:13 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: HonorHonor Win series

This Smartphone Packs A Massive 10,000mAh Battery, Is Lighter Than iPhone 17 Pro Max And Costs Half As Much, But Will It Ever Come To India?

