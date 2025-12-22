LIVE TV
Barmer Collector bangladesh india hindu nation debate annual convention niddhi ageral viral video asim munir rohit sharma DOJ
Home > Tech and Auto > Vivo V70 Series, X200T and X300 FE Leaked: From Price To Launch Date And Specifications Know Everything About These Smartphones

Vivo V70 Series, X200T and X300 FE Leaked: From Price To Launch Date And Specifications Know Everything About These Smartphones

The Vivo is planning to launch new smartphones next year which include Vivo V70 series, X200T, and X300 FE. The price, launch date and specification has been leaked.

Vivo V70 leaked, credit: X
Vivo V70 leaked, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 22, 2025 12:46:23 IST

Vivo V70 Series, X200T and X300 FE Leaked: From Price To Launch Date And Specifications Know Everything About These Smartphones
Vivo has reportedly been working on a new range of devices. These devices are expected to launch by early next year. As per media reports and leaks, Vivo will be launching some variants of the V and X series smartphone soon in 2026. The new smartphone includes the Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo X200T, and Vivo X300 FE. 

Vivo V70, X200T, and X300 FE launch date 

According to experts and reports, the company is planning to launch the Vivo V70 series, Vivo X200T, and Vivo X300 FE in late January 2026. The Vivo X300 FE will also be launching at a later date in Indian markets. 
 
The prices of these phones have also been leaked according to reports that these devices will be positioned in the higher-end market. The Vivo V70 is expected to come at a price around Rs. 45,000, the Vivo V70 Elite will be priced around Rs. 50,000, the Vivo X200T is expected to come around price of Rs.55,000, and the price of Vivo X300 FE is expected to come at a price of Rs. 60,000. However, these prices are not confirmed by the company officials. 

Vivo V70 features and specification 

As per leaks and reports, the Vivo V70 could come in a single model featuring 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is expected that the company will be launching the phone in a red and yellow colour variant. 
 
The Vivo V70 has been spotted on some certification and benchmarking websites. As for the operating system, an FCC filling indicates 12GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The system is expected to run on Android 16 operating system and powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. 
 
The upcoming year is going to be busy for Vivo in Indian market with several flagship smartphones that will be targeting customers seeking for powerful processor and innovative technology. 

Also Read: OnePlus 15T Leaked Online: Flagship Processor, Massive Battery, Telephoto Camera — All You Need To Know

First published on: Dec 22, 2025 12:46 PM IST
Tags: vivovivo v70X200TX300 FE

