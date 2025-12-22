Vivo V70 Series, X200T and X300 FE Leaked: From Price To Launch Date And Specifications Know Everything About These Smartphones

Vivo V70, X200T, and X300 FE launch date
According to experts and reports, the company is planning to launch the Vivo V70 series, Vivo X200T, and Vivo X300 FE in late January 2026. The Vivo X300 FE will also be launching at a later date in Indian markets.
The prices of these phones have also been leaked according to reports that these devices will be positioned in the higher-end market. The Vivo V70 is expected to come at a price around Rs. 45,000, the Vivo V70 Elite will be priced around Rs. 50,000, the Vivo X200T is expected to come around price of Rs.55,000, and the price of Vivo X300 FE is expected to come at a price of Rs. 60,000. However, these prices are not confirmed by the company officials.
Vivo V70 features and specification
As per leaks and reports, the Vivo V70 could come in a single model featuring 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is expected that the company will be launching the phone in a red and yellow colour variant.
The Vivo V70 has been spotted on some certification and benchmarking websites. As for the operating system, an FCC filling indicates 12GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The system is expected to run on Android 16 operating system and powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor.
The upcoming year is going to be busy for Vivo in Indian market with several flagship smartphones that will be targeting customers seeking for powerful processor and innovative technology.
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed