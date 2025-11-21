Vivo X300 And X300 Pro Price Leaked Ahead Of Their Launch? These Top-Tier Phones Come With Wireless Charging And Powerful Chipset: Check Camera, Specs, And All You Need To Know

Vivo is all set to release its new flagship phone, the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro, in India on December 2. Early leaks and reports have already revealed pricing and hardware details. The phone falls into the premium category with a top-tier, powerful chipset, a huge battery, and a high refresh rate display. The company is targeting consumers who want advanced performance and a powerful phone.

Vivo X300 and X300 Pro Specifications and Price

As per reports, the base X300 model will be around ₹75,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, whereas the 12GB + 512GB will be around ₹81,999, while the top variant with 16GB RAM will be around ₹85,999. The Vivo X300 Pro is expected to be around ₹1,09,999 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant.

With these numbers, Vivo is competing with flagship phones like the iPhone 17 and the Samsung Galaxy S series. The key features of the phones are:

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500

Display: 6.31-inch LTPO OLED display

Refresh rate: 120 Hz

Battery: 6040mAh (X300), 6510mAh (X300 Pro)

Wired Charging: 90W

Wireless Charging: 40W

Who Should Buy the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro?

This is a strong performance phone, ideal for gaming and multitasking, and it has a display of 1.5K. The images released by officials also feature an extended camera lens, and reports say that it supports 8K video recording at 30 fps, which means the camera of this phone is going to be a standout in the market.

The Vivo X300 and X300 Pro are seen as rivals to the Oppo Find X9 Pro, OnePlus 15, iQOO 15, and iPhone 17. Those who are willing to invest a big amount on their smartphone and their priorities are camera, battery and performance and want to stay on Android can definitely look for Vivo X300 or X300 Pro as a good option