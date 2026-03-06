Vivo X300 FE To Debut Soon In India: Qualcomm Processor, Triple Camera Setup, And 90W Fast Charging, Check All Features, Launch Date And Price

Chinese smartphone manufacturing brand Vivo is gearing up for launch of X300 FE in India. The company has recently launched the device in Russia. Prior to this, the company has launched two devices for the X300 lineup, the Vivo X300 and the X300 Pro.

Vivo X300FE features and specification

The device is expected to feature a 6.31-inch Full HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of 5000 nits. The device has a punch hole screen and an IP68 and IP69 certification for resistance against dust and water.

In terms of optics, the rear panel features a triple camera setup offering 50MP primary sensor, 50MP periscope with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. The front of the device features a 50MP camera for selfie and video calling.

In terms of connectivity, the device consists of 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, USB-C, and other satellite navigation system including NavIC

Vivo X300 FE Price

The company has not officially announced the pricing of the device for India. As per Russian market the base variant offering 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage costs around Rs 71,000 whereas the higher storage variant with 512GB of internal storage costs around Rs 76,000. The experts claims that the prices of device will be lower in India as compared to Russia.

Vivo X300 FE Launch Data

The device was launched in Russia on 4th March. However, the India launch date has not been revealed yet by the company, but media reports and experts suggest that the device will be launched in India in upcoming one or two months.


