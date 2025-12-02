Vivo X300, X300 Pro Launched In India With Dimensity 9500 SoC; Check Price, Features And Sale Deals

vivo x300 vivo x300 pro: Vivo has launched its premium X300 series in India, unveiling the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro a month after their global rollout. Both smartphones are powered by MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 9500 chipset and carry a 50MP front camera, while the Pro model stands out with a larger battery.

Price In India & Availability

The Vivo X300 Pro arrives in a single 16GB + 512GB configuration, priced at ₹1,09,999. The standard Vivo X300 is available in 3 variants:

12GB + 256GB – ₹75,999

12GB + 512GB – ₹81,999

16GB + 512GB – ₹85,999

Pre-bookings are live on the Vivo India website, with sales beginning December 10. Vivo’s Zeiss 2.35x telephoto extender is also being sold separately for ₹18,999.

Launch Offers

Buyers can claim several introductory benefits:

Up to ₹4,000 bundle discount on offline purchases

10% cashback for SBI Card and HDFC Bank users

₹4,000 flat discount on Flipkart and Amazon

Up to 24 months no-cost EMI on online platforms

Vivo X300 Pro: Key Specifications

The X300 Pro features a 6.78-inch 1.5K BOE Q10+ LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and improved outdoor brightness. Its triple-camera setup includes :

50MP Sony LYT-828 main sensor

50MP JN1 ultrawide lens

200MP periscope telephoto camera with OIS

Imaging is enhanced by Vivo’s V3+ and Vs1 chips with Zeiss color tuning. The front houses a 50MP JN1 selfie camera. Under the hood, the phone uses the Dimensity 9500, paired with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. It ships with Android 16 and Vivo’s latest interface.

The device packs a 6,510mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless fast charging. Other features include :

Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint reader

Dual stereo speakers

Action Button

Dedicated signal amplifier

Large x-axis linear motor

Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS

IP68 dust and water resistance

Vivo X300: Key Specifications

The standard X300 mirrors the Pro’s chipset and charging speeds but carries a 6,040mAh battery. It features a 6.31-inch 1.5K BOE Q10+ LTPO OLED display, packed into a lightweight 190g body measuring 150.57 × 71.92 × 7.95 mm.

Camera hardware includes:

200MP Samsung HPB primary sensor

50MP JN1 ultrawide lens

50MP LYT-602 periscope telephoto camera

50MP front camera

