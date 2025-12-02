LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Galaxy Z TriFold Launches With Stunning 10-Inch Inner Panel, Flexible Tri-Fold Tech And Dependable 5,600mAh Battery Power

Samsung launches the Galaxy Z TriFold, the world’s first triple-fold smartphone featuring a 10-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 5,600mAh battery, and 200MP camera. Priced around $2,500, it begins sales in Korea on Dec 12, 2025, with global rollout in early 2026.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 2, 2025 11:17:26 IST

Samsung has made the big move by officially introducing the Galaxy Z TriFold, a smartphone capable of triple-folding which is the first of its kind in the market and thus carving new design possibilities for the mobiles. This daring gadget efficiently combines the luxury of a high-end smartphone and the vast functionality of a tablet, all thanks to the ingenious dual-hinge system.

When fully unfolded, the TriFold reveals an enormous 10-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that completely changes the users’ ways of interacting with their content and also the multitasking process.The inward-folding mechanism not only protects the amazing screen, but also, at its thinnest point of only 3.9mm (when unfolded), it gives a surprisingly delicate profile to this highly sophisticated piece of technology.

Key Specifications: Triple-Fold Display And Power

The Z TriFold is not only characterized by its enormous display; it also features true flagship-level horsepower that can easily manage the ten-inch screen’s multi-window workstation. 

Expansive Display: The internal 10-inch QXGA+ display has a refresh rate of 120Hz and a maximum brightness of 1600 nits, which makes it perfect for film watching and a great choice for those who work professionally. The cover display consists of an impressive 6.5-inch FHD+ panel that provides a maximum brightness of 2600 nits for easy use outside. 

Enduring Power: The device’s massive screen and powerful performance are supported by a mighty battery of three cells with a total capacity of 5,600mAh that is carefully designed to last the whole day. It allows for super-fast 45W wired charging. 

Performance and Optics: The custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy drives the experience and comes with at least 16GB of RAM as the minimum. The imaging is done by an incredible 200MP main camera along with a 12MP Ultra-Wide and a 10MP Telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

Price and Availability

The Galaxy Z TriFold is Samsung’s most advanced foldable device ever, which is evident in its anticipated pricing. The exact launch price for all regions is not yet determined but is definitely going to be a high-end product.

The 512GB version is at the outset priced around KRW 3,594,000 (approx. $2,500 USD), making it a very expensive purchase. South Korea’s availability commences from December 12, 2025, and subsequent rollout to other countries during the first quarter 2026 which will cover locations like China, Singapore, the UAE, and the U.S. This release seals Sumsung’s lead in the modern foldable sector.

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 11:17 AM IST
