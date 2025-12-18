Volkswagen Goes Ahead With Layoffs In A Major Cost-Cutting Move, CEO Thomas Schaefer Reveals 25,000 Workers Have Signed Partial Retirement

Volkswagen’s CEO Thomas Schaefer told the Auto Motor Sport industry magazine that the company has reduced costs at its factories in Wolfsburg, Emden and Zwickau by 30% on average,

Apart from this, he further said that around 25,000 workers have signed partial retirement or severance agreements. Schaefer stated that “We still have a way to go, but together we want to prove that it is possible to develop and build competitive cars in Germany”

In December 2024, Volkswagen struck an agreement with unions to drastically restructure its German operations, including 35,000 jobs cuts by 2030, as it faces off with cheaper Chinese rivals and navigates a slower-than-expected shift to electric.

On Tuesday, the European Commission dropped its hard cut-off for new combustion-engine cars from 2035, bowing to calls from Volkswagen and other carmakers for greater flexibility.

Schaefer ruled out offering combustion engines in the core brands’ new small-car family, whose first model is to be launched next year at a starting price of around 25,000 euros which is approximately Rs.26.44 lakhs

This wouldn’t make sense due to emissions regulations and would be too expensive for consumers, according to the executive. He further added that “The future in this segment is electric,” (input from Reuters)

Also Read: Nissan Unveils Gravite 7- Seater MPV In Direct Competition With Ertiga, Know Everything About Design, Interior, Engine And India Launch Date

