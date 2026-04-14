Volkswagen Introduces Taigun Facelift With 40+ Updates, New Design Elements, And Enhanced Safety, Check All Features And Price

Berlin based automobile manufacturer Volkswagen has introduced the facelift variant of Taigun, mid-size SUV with a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 10,99,900. The facelifted SUV has received around 40 updates and a new 8-speed automatic transmission with the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine. To enhance the ownership value, the company has also rolled out a 75 per cent assured buyback programme.

Volkswagen Taigun facelift design and exterior

In terms of design and exterior design, the company has introduced a comprehensive update package that consists of changes to design and exterior elements. The SUV gets a refreshed front grille with an integrated light band, illuminated front and rear logos, redesigned LED headlamps, infinity LED taillamps with sequential indicators, and welcome and goodbye light animations. The exteriro design also features a sharper surface and new alloy wheel designs, while the model is offered in nine different colour options.

Volkswagen Taigun interior and features

Volkswagen Taigun facelift safety

In terms of safety, it remains a core focus with standardisation across the range. The facelifted SUV has already secured a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating in its previous avatar. In the facelifted form, it comes with six airbags as standard. The additional features consist of electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, multi-collision braking, tyre pressure monitoring, and front and rear parking sensors, along with a strong body structure based on the MQB-AO-IN platform

Volkswagen Taigun facelift powertrain and performance

The newly launched facelift variant of mid-size SUV is powered by Volkswagen’s TSI petrol engines. The 1.0-litre TSI engine generating 115PS and 178Nm of torque and it is coupled with a 6-speed manual and a new 8-speed automatic transmission whereas the 1.5-litre TSI engine generates 150PS and 250Nm of torque, it is paired with a 7-speed DSG gearbox. The 1.5 TSI engine also features Active Cylinder Technology for enhanced efficiency.

Volkswagen Taigun facelift Variant positioning

The Taigun line-up spans multiple variants aiming for different customers. The Comfortline offers over 40 standard features, while the Highline and Highline Plus add infotainment, connected technology, and convenience features such as sunroof and digital cockpit. The GT line of the company focuses on cosmetic differentiation with dark themed elements, while the Topline adds premium features such as ventilated seats and improved digital interfaces. The GT Plus variants sit at the top of the lineup, combining the 1.5-litre TSI engine with DSG transmission and GT-specific styling elements.

Volkswagen Taigun facelift Price

Variant Transmission Price Volkswagen Taigun Facelift 1.0 TSI Comfortline MT ₹10,99,900 Highline MT ₹12,69,900 Highline AT ₹13,79,900 Highline Plus MT ₹14,29,900 Highline Plus AT ₹15,44,900 GT Line MT ₹14,59,900 GT Line AT ₹15,74,900 Topline MT ₹15,99,900 Topline AT ₹17,17,500 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift 1.5 TSI GT Plus Chrome DSG ₹18,99,900 GT Plus Sport DSG ₹19,29,900