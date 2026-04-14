Volkswagen Introduces Taigun Facelift With 40+ Updates, New Design Elements, And Enhanced Safety, Check All Features And Price

Berlin based automobile manufacturer Volkswagen has introduced the facelift variant of Taigun, mid-size SUV with a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 10,99,900. The facelifted SUV has received around 40 updates and a new 8-speed automatic transmission with the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine. To enhance the ownership value, the company has also rolled out a 75 per cent assured buyback programme.
Volkswagen Taigun facelift design and exterior
In terms of design and exterior design, the company has introduced a comprehensive update package that consists of changes to design and exterior elements. The SUV gets a refreshed front grille with an integrated light band, illuminated front and rear logos, redesigned LED headlamps, infinity LED taillamps with sequential indicators, and welcome and goodbye light animations. The exteriro design also features a sharper surface and new alloy wheel designs, while the model is offered in nine different colour options.
Volkswagen Taigun interior and features
The cabin of the facelifted mid-size SUV has been updated with new material and added features, especially in higher variants. The key highlight of the refreshed Volkswagen Taigun consists of a panoramic sunroof, a fully digital cockpit of up to 10.25-inch and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity. The SUV also consists of ventilated front seats, electric front seats, wireless charging, and connected car technology with integrated apps. The company has focused on a cleaner dashboard layout and enhanced tactile quality.
Volkswagen Taigun facelift safety
In terms of safety, it remains a core focus with standardisation across the range. The facelifted SUV has already secured a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating in its previous avatar. In the facelifted form, it comes with six airbags as standard. The additional features consist of electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, multi-collision braking, tyre pressure monitoring, and front and rear parking sensors, along with a strong body structure based on the MQB-AO-IN platform
Volkswagen Taigun facelift powertrain and performance
The newly launched facelift variant of mid-size SUV is powered by Volkswagen’s TSI petrol engines. The 1.0-litre TSI engine generating 115PS and 178Nm of torque and it is coupled with a 6-speed manual and a new 8-speed automatic transmission whereas the 1.5-litre TSI engine generates 150PS and 250Nm of torque, it is paired with a 7-speed DSG gearbox. The 1.5 TSI engine also features Active Cylinder Technology for enhanced efficiency.
Volkswagen Taigun facelift Variant positioning
The Taigun line-up spans multiple variants aiming for different customers. The Comfortline offers over 40 standard features, while the Highline and Highline Plus add infotainment, connected technology, and convenience features such as sunroof and digital cockpit. The GT line of the company focuses on cosmetic differentiation with dark themed elements, while the Topline adds premium features such as ventilated seats and improved digital interfaces. The GT Plus variants sit at the top of the lineup, combining the 1.5-litre TSI engine with DSG transmission and GT-specific styling elements.
Volkswagen Taigun facelift Price
|
Variant
|
Transmission
|
Price
|
Volkswagen Taigun Facelift 1.0 TSI
|
|
|
Comfortline
|
MT
|
₹10,99,900
|
Highline
|
MT
|
₹12,69,900
|
Highline
|
AT
|
₹13,79,900
|
Highline Plus
|
MT
|
₹14,29,900
|
Highline Plus
|
AT
|
₹15,44,900
|
GT Line
|
MT
|
₹14,59,900
|
GT Line
|
AT
|
₹15,74,900
|
Topline
|
MT
|
₹15,99,900
|
Topline
|
AT
|
₹17,17,500
|
Volkswagen Taigun Facelift 1.5 TSI
|
|
|
GT Plus Chrome
|
DSG
|
₹18,99,900
|
GT Plus Sport
|
DSG
|
₹19,29,900
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Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
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