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Home > Tech and Auto News > Volkswagen Introduces Taigun Facelift With 40+ Updates, New Design Elements, And Enhanced Safety, Check All Features And Price

Volkswagen Introduces Taigun Facelift With 40+ Updates, New Design Elements, And Enhanced Safety, Check All Features And Price

Volkswagen has launched the facelifted Volkswagen Taigun in India starting at Rs 10.99 lakh, featuring 40+ updates, new design elements, added tech, enhanced safety, and updated TSI engine options with a new 8-speed automatic gearbox.

volkswagen Taigun facelift
volkswagen Taigun facelift

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 14, 2026 17:23:13 IST

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Volkswagen Introduces Taigun Facelift With 40+ Updates, New Design Elements, And Enhanced Safety, Check All Features And Price

Berlin based automobile manufacturer Volkswagen has introduced the facelift variant of Taigun, mid-size SUV with a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 10,99,900. The facelifted SUV has received around 40 updates and a new 8-speed automatic transmission with the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine. To enhance the ownership value, the company has also rolled out a 75 per cent assured buyback programme. 

Volkswagen Taigun facelift design and exterior 

In terms of design and exterior design, the company has introduced a comprehensive update package that consists of changes to design and exterior elements. The SUV gets a refreshed front grille with an integrated light band, illuminated front and rear logos, redesigned LED headlamps, infinity LED taillamps with sequential indicators, and welcome and goodbye light animations. The exteriro design also features a sharper surface and new alloy wheel designs, while the model is offered in nine different colour options. 

Volkswagen Taigun interior and features 

The cabin of the facelifted mid-size SUV has been updated with new material and added features, especially in higher variants. The key highlight of the refreshed Volkswagen Taigun consists of a panoramic sunroof, a fully digital cockpit of up to 10.25-inch and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity. The SUV also consists of ventilated front seats, electric front seats, wireless charging, and connected car technology with integrated apps. The company has focused on a cleaner dashboard layout and enhanced tactile quality. 

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Volkswagen Taigun  facelift safety 

In terms of safety, it remains a core focus with standardisation across the range. The facelifted SUV has already secured a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating in its previous avatar. In the facelifted form, it comes with six airbags as standard. The additional features consist of electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, multi-collision braking, tyre pressure monitoring, and front and rear parking sensors, along with a strong body structure based on the MQB-AO-IN platform 

Volkswagen Taigun  facelift powertrain and performance 

The newly launched facelift variant of mid-size SUV is powered by Volkswagen’s TSI petrol engines. The 1.0-litre TSI engine generating 115PS and 178Nm of torque and it is coupled with a 6-speed manual and a new 8-speed automatic transmission whereas the 1.5-litre TSI engine generates 150PS and 250Nm of torque, it is paired with a 7-speed DSG gearbox. The 1.5 TSI engine also features Active Cylinder Technology for enhanced efficiency. 

Volkswagen Taigun  facelift Variant positioning 

The Taigun line-up spans multiple variants aiming for different customers. The Comfortline offers over 40 standard features, while the Highline and Highline Plus add infotainment, connected technology, and convenience features such as sunroof and digital cockpit. The GT line of the company focuses on cosmetic differentiation with dark themed elements, while the Topline adds premium features such as ventilated seats and improved digital interfaces. The GT Plus variants sit at the top of the lineup, combining the 1.5-litre TSI engine with DSG transmission and GT-specific styling elements. 

Volkswagen Taigun facelift Price 

 

Variant 

Transmission 

Price 

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift 1.0 TSI 

 

 

Comfortline 

MT 

₹10,99,900 

Highline 

MT 

₹12,69,900 

Highline 

AT 

₹13,79,900 

Highline Plus 

MT 

₹14,29,900 

Highline Plus 

AT 

₹15,44,900 

GT Line 

MT 

₹14,59,900 

GT Line 

AT 

₹15,74,900 

Topline 

MT 

₹15,99,900 

Topline 

AT 

₹17,17,500 

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift 1.5 TSI 

 

 

GT Plus Chrome 

DSG 

₹18,99,900 

GT Plus Sport 

DSG 

₹19,29,900 

 

Also Read: Bentley Motors Appoints Priyanka Chopra As New Global Ambassador, Launches Documentary Style Campaign Showcasing Her Art And Continental GT

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Volkswagen Introduces Taigun Facelift With 40+ Updates, New Design Elements, And Enhanced Safety, Check All Features And Price

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Volkswagen Introduces Taigun Facelift With 40+ Updates, New Design Elements, And Enhanced Safety, Check All Features And Price

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Volkswagen Introduces Taigun Facelift With 40+ Updates, New Design Elements, And Enhanced Safety, Check All Features And Price
Volkswagen Introduces Taigun Facelift With 40+ Updates, New Design Elements, And Enhanced Safety, Check All Features And Price
Volkswagen Introduces Taigun Facelift With 40+ Updates, New Design Elements, And Enhanced Safety, Check All Features And Price
Volkswagen Introduces Taigun Facelift With 40+ Updates, New Design Elements, And Enhanced Safety, Check All Features And Price

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