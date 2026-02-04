What Makes The Range Rover Special? Four High-Security, Bulletproof SUVs to Join Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Convoy

Key allies of NDA and chief minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar will soon begin using a special bulletproof Range Rover SUV, the similar car used by PM Modi. The state government of Bihar is planning to add four such high security vehicles into his official convoy.

The cost of each Range Rover SUV is over Rs.2.79 crore. The decision to add these high security cars was taken last year in July and Rs 11.17 crore was approved for the purchase. The official said that the process has now been completed.

As per reports Nitish Kumar uses a Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV which costs around Rs 50 lakh for commuting within Patna whereas for travelling outside the Patna his convey relies on bulletproof Tata Safari. The home ministry of Bihar has also recently purchased four bulletproof Toyota Fortuner SUV which is used by deputy chief minister and home minister Samrat Choudhary. Why Range Rover

Range Rover is popularly used by senior constitutional authorities across the world; the car is known for advanced safety features, including multi-layer armour, bullet-resistance glass, blast-protection technology and an automatic fire suppression system. The car comes with reinforced suspension systems to ensure stability during emergencies, along with surveillance systems, night vision support and features to run fast on flat tyers. Electronic stability control and automatic fire suppression systems are developed to improve reliability for VVIP movement.

Apart from the safety features the car is counted among the most comfortable vechicles in its class. The SUV features luxury seating, multi-zone climate control, a soundproof cabin and a smooth riding experience. Nitish Kumar security

The security arrangement of Nitish Kumar consists of three-tier, hi-tech security. He has been the Chief Minister of Bihar since 2005 and currently he is serving his 10th term. He has highest grade of security covered by the Special Security Group (SSG). The Bihar Special Security Group Act, 2000, amended in 2010 and 2017, constitutes an armed force tasked with giving proximate security to the chief minister.


