When Will 6G Debut In India? Jio Airtel Partners With This Company To Bring High Speed Network—Check Details And Launch Timeline

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have partnered with Qualcomm Technologies at Mobile World Congress 2026 to accelerate 6G development. Pre-commercial 6G devices are expected by 2028, with global rollout likely from 2029 onward.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 3, 2026 15:21:27 IST

Chairperson of Reliance Mukesh Ambani has played a significant role in large scale roll out of 4G and 5G network in India through Jio. Other than Jio, Airtel is another big player in the telecom sector in the country. The 5G users are rapidly growing across the country after which the telecom giants are gearing up for launch of 6G network in India. 

The biggest rivals Jio and Airtel have come into big partnership with Qualcomm Technologies. At Mobile World Congress, Barcelona, Qualcomm has announced a new strategic collaboration with industry leaders to accelerate the development and global deployment of the 6G network. 

Companies in Partnership 

The companies which collaborated with Qualcomm consist of Airtel, Amazon, Asus, BT Group, Cisco, Dell, e&, Ericsson, FPT Corporation, Fujitsu/1 finity, Google, HP, HPE, HUMAIN, KDDI, KT, Lenovo, LG Electronics, LG Uplus, Meta, Microsoft, Motorola, NEC Corporation, Nokia, NTT DOCOMO, Reliance Jio, Samsung Electronics, Sharp, Siemens, SK Telecom, Snap, Inc., Stellantis, Swisscom, Tejas Networks, Telstra, TIM Group, T-Mobile, Viettel Group, VNG, and YTL. 

When Will 6G Network Launch 

According to Qualcomm, the collaboration aims to demonstrate 6G spec-compliant pre-commercial devices and networks in 2028 while establishing a common industry benchmark for 6G networks. Initial launch of global and interoperable commercial 6G systems is likely from 2029 onwards. 

The alliance of global tech companies aims at three core architectural domains: devices, networks, and cloud infrastructure. The companies who are part of the initative, including Jio and Airtel, are committed to a shared objective to advance 6G as an intelligent, AI-native device and network platform. 

All the member of the collaboration will also develop capabilities for new business models and services to speed up the adoption and create value across the 6G ecosystem.

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 3:21 PM IST
Tags: 6Gairteljio

QUICK LINKS