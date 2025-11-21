Who Is Larry Page? Google Co-Founder Surges To World’s Third Richest, Overtaking Jeff Bezos

Google co-founder Larry Page has risen to the position of the world’s third-richest person, overtaking Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, after a sharp surge in Alphabet’s share price. The jump came as investor enthusiasm around Google’s newest artificial intelligence model, Gemini 3, triggered a rally that pushed Alphabet’s market value beyond the $3 trillion mark. Page’s personal wealth grew by more than $7.6 billion in a single day, taking his net worth to an estimated $241.7 billion, according to Forbes’ real-time billionaire index.

Alphabet Stock Soars on Gemini 3 Momentum

Alphabet shares have climbed more than 33 percent since the beginning of 2025, becoming one of the strongest performers among global tech giants. The release of Gemini 3, described by CEO Sundar Pichai as the company’s “most intelligent AI model yet,” has significantly boosted market confidence. The stock received an additional push after reports revealed that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway invested $4.3 billion in Alphabet, signalling strong institutional faith in Google’s AI roadmap.

Who Is Larry Page?

Larry Page, born March 26, 1973, is an American computer scientist, engineer, and one of the most influential tech entrepreneurs of the modern era. He co-founded Google with Sergey Brin in 1998 while both were pursuing their PhDs at Stanford University. Page is best known for co-creating PageRank, the algorithm that revolutionised web search by ranking pages based on their link structure. This innovation established Google as the world’s leading search engine.

Page’s Leadership at Google and Alphabet

Page served twice as CEO of Google, first from 1997 to 2001 and then from 2011 to 2015. After restructuring Google into a new parent company, Alphabet Inc., in 2015, he became its founding CEO. Although he stepped down from executive duties in December 2019, he remains an Alphabet board member, employee, and controlling shareholder. His 3.2 percent stake in Alphabet forms the core of his rapidly growing wealth.

Wealth Surge Reshapes Billionaire Rankings

The spike in Alphabet’s share price has reshuffled the global billionaire rankings. Only two individuals are now ahead of Page: Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison. Sergey Brin, Page’s longtime partner in building Google, now ranks fifth after gaining nearly $7 billion this week thanks to his 2.9 percent Alphabet stake. The shifting rankings highlight the immense influence of AI-driven valuations on the fortunes of tech founders.

From Garage Startup to AI Era Influence

Larry Page and Sergey Brin famously started Google in a borrowed garage in California in 1998. When Google went public in 2004, the IPO instantly turned both into multi-billionaires at age 27. Today, Alphabet stands as one of the world’s most valuable companies, with Google.com remaining the most visited website globally. As AI becomes central to the tech industry’s future, Page’s early commitment to innovation continues to propel both his wealth and legacy to new heights.

