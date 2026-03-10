LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Xiaomi Pad 8 Debuts In India: 144Hz Refresh Rate, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset, And 9,200mAh Battery, Check All Details And Price

Xiaomi Pad 8 Debuts In India: 144Hz Refresh Rate, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset, And 9,200mAh Battery, Check All Details And Price

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Pad 8. The pad features an 11-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate. The tablet is powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen4 chipset and the starting price of the device is Rs 30,999.

Xiaomi Pad 8 launched in India
Xiaomi Pad 8 launched in India

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 10, 2026 12:40:56 IST

Xiaomi Pad 8 Debuts In India: 144Hz Refresh Rate, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset, And 9,200mAh Battery, Check All Details And Price

Chinese tech manufacturing giant Xiaomi has launched its new tablet Xiaomi Pad 8 in India on Tuesday, 10th March 2026. The company has launched the device in mid-range segments for students, professionals and users who want it just for entertainment and content streaming. 



Xiaomi Pad 8 features and specifications 

The newly launched device features an 11-inch 3.2K display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and peak brightness up to 800 nit. The device also has support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby vision. 

The tablet is powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen4 chipset paired with LPDDR5T RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The tablet runs on Xiaomi HyerOS with AI features and cross-device connectivity. The device is packed with a 9,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging support while the box contains the 67W charger. 

The Xiaomi Pad 8 starts at Rs 30,999 in India with launch offer and the sale will start from 17th March

(This is a developing story) 

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 12:40 PM IST
QUICK LINKS