Xiaomi Pad 8 Debuts In India: 144Hz Refresh Rate, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset, And 9,200mAh Battery, Check All Details And Price

Chinese tech manufacturing giant Xiaomi has launched its new tablet Xiaomi Pad 8 in India on Tuesday, 10th March 2026. The company has launched the device in mid-range segments for students, professionals and users who want it just for entertainment and content streaming.
We’ve pushed the boundaries of engineering to bring you the #XiaomiPad8, the Slimmest Flagship Android Tablet of the year.
From the vibrant 3.2K ImmersiView Display to the long-lasting 9200mAh battery, with the next-gen connectivity of #XiaomiHyperOS3, this is the ultimate tool… pic.twitter.com/92go6Cqnlf
— Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) March 10, 2026
Xiaomi Pad 8 features and specifications
The newly launched device features an 11-inch 3.2K display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and peak brightness up to 800 nit. The device also has support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby vision.
The tablet is powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen4 chipset paired with LPDDR5T RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The tablet runs on Xiaomi HyerOS with AI features and cross-device connectivity. The device is packed with a 9,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging support while the box contains the 67W charger.
The Xiaomi Pad 8 starts at Rs 30,999 in India with launch offer and the sale will start from 17th March
(This is a developing story)
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed