Xiaomi Pad 8 To Launch In India With Focus Keyboard And Pen: 3.2K Display, 9,200mAh Battery, And 50MP Camera—Check All Specs And Launch Date

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is gearing up for launch of its next tablet in India, the Xiaomi Pad 8. the device was launched last year in China and now the company has confirmed its India launch. The device will be launched with Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro stylus and Focus keyboard.

The #FutureOfComputing isn’t confined to a desk, it moves with you, adapts to you, and powers every idea the moment it sparks.

Introducing #XiaomiPad8, redefining the way you create and compute.

Launching on 28.02.2026.

Get notified: https://t.co/CQmVCtL4LI pic.twitter.com/MyhZoyCrPw

— Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) February 23, 2026