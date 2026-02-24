LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Xiaomi Pad 8 To Launch In India With Focus Keyboard And Pen: 3.2K Display, 9,200mAh Battery, And 50MP Camera—Check All Specs And Launch Date

Xiaomi Pad 8 To Launch In India With Focus Keyboard And Pen: 3.2K Display, 9,200mAh Battery, And 50MP Camera—Check All Specs And Launch Date

Xiaomi will launch the Xiaomi Pad 8 in India on 28 February 2026. It features an 11.2-inch 3.2K 144Hz display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 12GB RAM, 50MP + 32MP cameras, 9,200mAh battery, and support for Focus Pen Pro and Focus Keyboard.

Xiaomi Pad 8 Launch confirm, credit: X
Xiaomi Pad 8 Launch confirm, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 24, 2026 11:05:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Xiaomi Pad 8 To Launch In India With Focus Keyboard And Pen: 3.2K Display, 9,200mAh Battery, And 50MP Camera—Check All Specs And Launch Date

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is gearing up for launch of its next tablet in India, the Xiaomi Pad 8. the device was launched last year in China and now the company has confirmed its India launch. The device will be launched with Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro stylus and Focus keyboard. 



Xiaomi Pad 8 features and specifications 

The tablet is expected to feature an 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The device is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset paired with 12GB RAM. In terms of optics, the rear panel of the tablet features a 50MP camera and a 32MP camera on front for selfie and video calling. 

The upcoming device will be packed with a massive 9,200mAh battery supported by 67W wired fast charging. 

Xiaomi Pad 8 Launch Date

The company has launched a dedicated landing page on its official website which confirms that the device will be launched on 28th February 2026 which is a same day of global and India launch of the company's upcoming flagship lineup, Xiaomi 17 series. 

Focus Pen and Focus Keyboard

The landing page for the device also reveals that the Xiaomi Focus keyboard for the upcoming tablet will arrive with adaptive backlit keys and a touchpad that supports gestures, to give a laptop-like experience. The company will also launch the Focus Pen Pro. A buttonless stylus that also supports gestures, with the device. More details regarding the device will be revealed during the launch event. 

Also Read: Nothing Phone 4a: New ‘Glyph Bar’, 40% Brighter Glow, And UFS 3.1 Storage, Check All Features And Launch Date

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 11:05 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: xiaomi Xiaomi Pad 8

Xiaomi Pad 8 To Launch In India With Focus Keyboard And Pen: 3.2K Display, 9,200mAh Battery, And 50MP Camera—Check All Specs And Launch Date

QUICK LINKS