Xiaomi Pad 8 To Launch In India With Focus Keyboard And Pen: 3.2K Display, 9,200mAh Battery, And 50MP Camera—Check All Specs And Launch Date

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is gearing up for launch of its next tablet in India, the Xiaomi Pad 8. the device was launched last year in China and now the company has confirmed its India launch. The device will be launched with Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro stylus and Focus keyboard.
Xiaomi Pad 8 features and specifications
The tablet is expected to feature an 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The device is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset paired with 12GB RAM. In terms of optics, the rear panel of the tablet features a 50MP camera and a 32MP camera on front for selfie and video calling.
The upcoming device will be packed with a massive 9,200mAh battery supported by 67W wired fast charging.
Xiaomi Pad 8 Launch Date
The company has launched a dedicated landing page on its official website which confirms that the device will be launched on 28th February 2026 which is a same day of global and India launch of the company’s upcoming flagship lineup, Xiaomi 17 series.
Focus Pen and Focus Keyboard
The landing page for the device also reveals that the Xiaomi Focus keyboard for the upcoming tablet will arrive with adaptive backlit keys and a touchpad that supports gestures, to give a laptop-like experience. The company will also launch the Focus Pen Pro. A buttonless stylus that also supports gestures, with the device. More details regarding the device will be revealed during the launch event.
