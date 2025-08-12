YouTube Launches AI-Powered Age Verification Test in US – Here’s How the System Will Work

YouTube is rolling out a new AI-based age verification system in the US, designed to better identify minors and protect them from inappropriate content, The Associated Press reported on Tuesday. This new tool, testing for which will start on Wednesday, uses viewers’ video-watching habits to estimate their age, regardless of the birth date they initially provided.

How Will the System Work?

Initially, the test affects only a small portion of YouTube’s American users and only works when viewers are logged into their accounts.

If the AI flags someone as under 18, the platform applies existing restrictions like limiting video recommendations, showing privacy warnings, and disabling personalised ads.

If users believe the system got their age wrong, they can correct it by providing a government-issued ID, credit card, or even a selfie.

Viewing Without an Account

People can still watch YouTube videos without logging in, but those viewers will likely face automatic blocks on certain content that requires proof of age.

SCOTUS Upholds Texas law Restricting Minors From Accessing Online Porn

The move comes as pressure mounts on online platforms to improve age verification. The calls for improved security and safety measures intensified after the US Supreme Court upheld a Texas law in June aimed at stopping minors from accessing pornography online.

While YouTube appears to be increasing its efforts to align with the demands, some experts say the main responsibility should be on Apple and Google, who run the primary smartphone app stores.

Meanwhile, some digital rights organisations including the Electronic Frontier Foundation and the Center for Democracy & Technology have warned that stricter age verification might threaten personal privacy and even infringe on the First Amendment rights.

ALSO READ: Why Elon Musk’s AI Chatbot Grok Was Suspended On X NSFW Post, Contradictory Reasons, And Elon Musk’s ‘Dumb Error’ Reaction