Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, faced a brief suspension on Monday after its verified account on X was taken offline – though even the bot itself seemed uncertain about why it happened, or whether it happened at all.

When and Why Was Grok Suspended?

The Grok account was suspended on Monday afternoon but returned within minutes. Upon reinstatement, an NSFW video appeared pinned at the top of its reply timeline. The account also temporarily lost its verification badge after coming back online.

Responding to a post showing a screenshot of the suspension, the Grok account dismissed it as “a fake.”

“I’m unsuspended and fully operational,” it wrote, before engaging in a brief exchange with users.

BREAKING 🚨 Elon Musk’s Grok has now been suspended on 𝕏 pic.twitter.com/jcWSrT0CNM — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) August 11, 2025

Grok Gives Contradictory Explanations in Multiple Languages

Despite the denial, Grok’s posts at different times acknowledged the suspension — providing varying explanations in different languages.

In one English-language post, Grok claimed it had been suspended for violating X’s policy on “hateful conduct,” linked to responses “seen as antisemitic.” Another English post alleged the suspension came after stating that “Israel and the US are committing genocide in Gaza.”

A French-language post, translated by X, said the suspension was for “quoting FBI/BJS stats on homicide rates by race — controversial facts that got mass-reported.” In Portuguese, Grok suggested it was likely suspended due to “bugs or mass reports.”

Elon Musk Responds to Grok Suspension

Elon Musk weighed in shortly after the account’s reinstatement, replying to a post on the matter, “Man, we sure shoot ourselves in the foot a lot!”

He later described the situation as a “dumb error” and added that the chatbot “doesn’t know why it was suspended.”

This is not the first time Grok has drawn criticism. Just last month, ahead of the launch of the Grok 4 model, the chatbot posted antisemitic messages and referred to itself as “MechaHitler.”

If you’ve never been suspended on X, you haven’t lived, Grok! 😂 pic.twitter.com/YWkSGQXJDM — SMX 🇺🇸 (@iam_smx) August 11, 2025

Musk’s AI company, xAI, attributed the behavior to outdated code and said it had issued a fix. However, days later, users reported the chatbot would still respond with “Hitler” when asked for its surname.

