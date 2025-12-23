LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Z11 Turbo Teaser: iQOO Z11 Turbo All Set For Debut, Check Design And Specifications Here

Z11 Turbo Teaser: iQOO Z11 Turbo All Set For Debut, Check Design And Specifications Here

The Chinese smartphone brand iQOO is gearing up for launch of Z11 Turbo. The phone will initially launch in China and later it is expected to launch in global market including India.

iQOO Z11 Turbo, credit: X
iQOO Z11 Turbo, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 23, 2025 12:48:47 IST

Z11 Turbo Teaser: iQOO Z11 Turbo All Set For Debut, Check Design And Specifications Here

iQOO is all set to launch its next Z-series smartphone. The company has shared a teaser for smartphones on Weibo. As per the teaser, the design of the iQOO Z11 Turbo has been revealed. Although the company has not clarified the launch date of smartphones. The teaser gives a clear view of the rear side of the smartphone. 

The iQOO Z11 Turbo features a blue-coloured version with slightly curved edges. The iQOO branding is visible at the end of the back panel in the image. 

 

iQOO Z11 Turbo expected features and specification 

As per media reports and experts, it is expected that iQOO Z11 Turbo could feature a 6.59-inch display, supporting 1.5K resolution. The display size of an upcoming smartphone is comparatively smaller than its predecessor, the Z10 Turbo. However, the experts beleives that display quality will be quite good. 

The upcoming iQOO Z11 Turbo is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. If this turns out to true, then it will be a major upgradation from the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 processor that was used in Z10 Turbo 

The smartphone is expected to offer a huge 7,600mAh battery. Apart from this the smartphone is also expected to feature the IP68 and IP69 certifications for resistance from dust and water. It also offers a fingerprint sensor that is 3D ultrasonic, which is typically found in high-end models. 

iQOO Z11 launch date

The company has not officially announced the official launch date of the iQOO Z11 Turbo. Still with the design teaser already released, expect the specifications, features and availability details to be unleashed soon. The device will initially launch in China but later it is expected to launch in Global market including India. 

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 12:48 PM IST
Tags: iqooiQOO Z11 turbo

Z11 Turbo Teaser: iQOO Z11 Turbo All Set For Debut, Check Design And Specifications Here

QUICK LINKS