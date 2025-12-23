Z11 Turbo Teaser: iQOO Z11 Turbo All Set For Debut, Check Design And Specifications Here

The iQOO Z11 Turbo features a blue-coloured version with slightly curved edges. The iQOO branding is visible at the end of the back panel in the image.

iQOO Z11 Turbo expected features and specification

As per media reports and experts, it is expected that iQOO Z11 Turbo could feature a 6.59-inch display, supporting 1.5K resolution. The display size of an upcoming smartphone is comparatively smaller than its predecessor, the Z10 Turbo. However, the experts beleives that display quality will be quite good.

The upcoming iQOO Z11 Turbo is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. If this turns out to true, then it will be a major upgradation from the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 processor that was used in Z10 Turbo

The smartphone is expected to offer a huge 7,600mAh battery. Apart from this the smartphone is also expected to feature the IP68 and IP69 certifications for resistance from dust and water. It also offers a fingerprint sensor that is 3D ultrasonic, which is typically found in high-end models. iQOO Z11 launch date

The company has not officially announced the official launch date of the iQOO Z11 Turbo. Still with the design teaser already released, expect the specifications, features and availability details to be unleashed soon. The device will initially launch in China but later it is expected to launch in Global market including India.


