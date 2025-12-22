LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > M8 Series Teaser: Poco M8 And M8 Pro All Set For BIG India Debut With Budget-Friendly Rates, Check Leaked Designs And Colour Options Here

M8 Series Teaser: Poco M8 And M8 Pro All Set For BIG India Debut With Budget-Friendly Rates, Check Leaked Designs And Colour Options Here

The Poco is gearing up for launch of its new series that is M series. It is expected that initially there will be two phones in the series

Poco to launch M series, credit X
Poco to launch M series, credit X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 22, 2025 19:09:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

M8 Series Teaser: Poco M8 And M8 Pro All Set For BIG India Debut With Budget-Friendly Rates, Check Leaked Designs And Colour Options Here

Poco has officially announced that some new M series phones are going to launch in India soon. The company has shared a teaser on its social media platform, but no manes and key features have been revealed yet. However, media and certification reports have indicated that Poco might soon launch its Poco M8 Pro in India.  

You Might Be Interested In



Poco M series devices are popular for providing features at budgets friendly price; the upcoming devices are expected to follow that pattern as well.  

Poco M8 and M8 Pro  

As per reports the upcoming smartphones might be named Poco M8 and Poco M8 Pro. Both the smartphones have been appeared on some global and Indian certification websites; this shows the imminent launch of the devices. 

The Poco M8 5G is expected to have certification in BIS (Indian certification), NBTC, IMDA, and TDRA. Whereas the Poco M8 Pro is seen in FCC, IMEI, TDRA (UAE), and IMDA certification databases. This often happened just before the launch of a smartphone.  

The Poco M8 series is expected to be based on Redmi Note 15 models. As per the reports, the Poco M8 series might come as rebranded models from the Redmi Note 15 series. The Poco M8 is expected to be modeled after the Redmi Note 15 5G series whereas it is expected that the phone will feature the same specification as the Redmi Note 15 Pro+. 

The experts believes that there will be some differences in the Indian and global version. The primary camera on the Indian version of the Poco M8 Pro is likely to be of 50MP whereas the global Redmi Note 15 Pro+ has a 200MP primary camera.  

Leaked colour options  

The leaked images of the Poco M8 and the Poco M8 Pro provide a clear indication that the new devices will come with the Poco design. The devices have appeared in the colour options of black, bule, and a combination of silver and black 

First published on: Dec 22, 2025 7:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: pocoPoco M8

RELATED News

From Rs.1 Lakh Of Condoms To 4.3 Lakh iPhone And 68,000 Tip: See Most Crazy Orders On Instamart In 2025

Another Obscene MMS leaked: Why So Many MMS Are Getting Leaked, Tips To Keep Your Private Moments Safe

2026 Tata Safari And Harrier Petrol Launch: Know Everything From Specifications To New Features Of The Upcoming SUVs

Vivo V70 Series, X200T and X300 FE Leaked: From Price To Launch Date And Specifications Know Everything About These Smartphones

What Is eSIM? How To Activate It On Android And iPhone

LATEST NEWS

H-1B & H-4 Applicants Alert: Why Is US Tightening Screening And Expanding Social Media Checks? How Will It Impact Stranded Indians ? Explained

Karikaada’s Romantic First Single “Kabbinjalle” Launched — A Pan‑India Musical Push from Riddhi Entertainments

THIS Star Indian Batter Is Likely To Be Named Delhi Capitals Captain, Know All Details Here

M8 Series Teaser: Poco M8 And M8 Pro All Set For BIG India Debut With Budget-Friendly Rates, Check Leaked Designs And Colour Options Here

Why Is Lucknow Super Giants Sending Bowlers To South Africa? BCCI Gives Special Nod Ahead Of IPL 2026

Inhalable Insulin Now in India: Cipla Launches Afrezza, Check Price, Dosage, Availability

Is Russia Building An ‘Anti-Satellite Weapon’ To Take Down Elon Musk’s Starlink Network? All You Need To Know About Putin’s Plan Of Conquering Space

Kriti Sanon’s Sister Nupur Sanon Set To Marry An Indian Playback Singer: Who Is He? Here’s The Confirmed Wedding Date

‘Please Give The Little Champ A Big Hug…’: Smriti Mandhana’s Heartfelt Reply To Young Kashmiri Fangirl Wins Hearts

Does Govinda Have A Cameo In James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire And Ash? Internet Cooks Viral Memes But Here’s The Truth

M8 Series Teaser: Poco M8 And M8 Pro All Set For BIG India Debut With Budget-Friendly Rates, Check Leaked Designs And Colour Options Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

M8 Series Teaser: Poco M8 And M8 Pro All Set For BIG India Debut With Budget-Friendly Rates, Check Leaked Designs And Colour Options Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

M8 Series Teaser: Poco M8 And M8 Pro All Set For BIG India Debut With Budget-Friendly Rates, Check Leaked Designs And Colour Options Here
M8 Series Teaser: Poco M8 And M8 Pro All Set For BIG India Debut With Budget-Friendly Rates, Check Leaked Designs And Colour Options Here
M8 Series Teaser: Poco M8 And M8 Pro All Set For BIG India Debut With Budget-Friendly Rates, Check Leaked Designs And Colour Options Here
M8 Series Teaser: Poco M8 And M8 Pro All Set For BIG India Debut With Budget-Friendly Rates, Check Leaked Designs And Colour Options Here

QUICK LINKS