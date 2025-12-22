M8 Series Teaser: Poco M8 And M8 Pro All Set For BIG India Debut With Budget-Friendly Rates, Check Leaked Designs And Colour Options Here

Poco M series devices are popular for providing features at budgets friendly price; the upcoming devices are expected to follow that pattern as well.

Poco M8 and M8 Pro

As per reports the upcoming smartphones might be named Poco M8 and Poco M8 Pro. Both the smartphones have been appeared on some global and Indian certification websites; this shows the imminent launch of the devices.

The Poco M8 5G is expected to have certification in BIS (Indian certification), NBTC, IMDA, and TDRA. Whereas the Poco M8 Pro is seen in FCC, IMEI, TDRA (UAE), and IMDA certification databases. This often happened just before the launch of a smartphone.

The Poco M8 series is expected to be based on Redmi Note 15 models. As per the reports, the Poco M8 series might come as rebranded models from the Redmi Note 15 series. The Poco M8 is expected to be modeled after the Redmi Note 15 5G series whereas it is expected that the phone will feature the same specification as the Redmi Note 15 Pro+.

The experts believes that there will be some differences in the Indian and global version. The primary camera on the Indian version of the Poco M8 Pro is likely to be of 50MP whereas the global Redmi Note 15 Pro+ has a 200MP primary camera.

Leaked colour options

The leaked images of the Poco M8 and the Poco M8 Pro provide a clear indication that the new devices will come with the Poco design. The devices have appeared in the colour options of black, bule, and a combination of silver and black