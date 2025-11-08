LIVE TV
Home > tech auto > October 2025 EV Sales Surge: Tata, Mahindra, And JSW MG Drive India’s Electric Revolution

October 2025 EV Sales Surge: Tata, Mahindra, And JSW MG Drive India’s Electric Revolution

India’s EV market surged in October 2025, with passenger and commercial EVs leading growth, while two- and three-wheelers saw modest gains, reflecting expanding adoption, fleet electrification, and improved infrastructure.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 8, 2025 15:48:53 IST

Passenger EV Segment Sees Strong Growth

India’s electric passenger vehicle (EV) market is clearly charging ahead! According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the segment saw a whopping 57.5% year-on-year jump in October 2025, with 18,055 units sold, up from 11,464 units in October 2023.

Leading the pack, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd drove away with 7,239 units, proving it still has the Midas touch. Hot on its heels was JSW MG Motor India Pvt Ltd, delivering 4,549 units, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd with 3,911 units. But it wasn’t just the usual players making waves, Kia India, Hyundai Motor India, BYD India, and BMW India all reported sharp gains, showing the market is wide open for anyone with the right EV magic.

And here’s a twist: Vietnamese EV maker VinFast joined the race, selling 131 units in its debut month. Looks like the EV revolution isn’t slowing down anytime soon, So are you ready to hop on the electric bandwagon?

Commercial EV Segment Surges

The electric commercial vehicle (CV) segment posted the highest percentage growth, rising 105.9% year-on-year to 1,767 units, compared with 858 units in October 2024.

Tata Motors Ltd. led this category with 603 units, followed by Mahindra Group (306 units), Switch Mobility Automotive Ltd. (152 units), and Euler Motors Pvt. Ltd. (151 units). Olectra Greentech Ltd and PMI Electro Mobility Solutions also contributed to this sharp increase.

Three-Wheelers Record Modest Gains

Sales of electric three-wheelers increased 5.1% year-on-year, reaching 70,604 units, up from 67,173 units in October 2024. Mahindra Group was the top performer with 11,860 units, followed by Bajaj Auto Ltd (8,033 units), YC Electric Vehicle (3,500 units), TVS Motor Company Ltd (2,862 units), and Saera Electric Auto Pvt Ltd (2,264 units). Other manufacturers included Dilli Electric Auto, Piaggio Vehicles, and Mini Metro.

Two-Wheeler Segment Shows Slight Rise

The electric two-wheeler (2W) segment logged 143,887 units in October 2025, compared to 140,225 units a year earlier, representing a modest 2.6% rise.

Bajaj Auto Ltd led the segment with 31,246 units, followed by TVS Motor Company Ltd (29,515 units), Ather Energy Ltd (28,101 units), and Ola Electric Technologies Pvt Ltd (16,036 units). Other contributors included Hero MotoCorp, Greaves Electric Mobility, BGauss Auto, River Mobility, and PUR Energy Pvt Ltd.

Overall Market Trends

Overall, India’s EV retail volumes in October 2025 were higher across all segments compared to a year ago, reflecting expanding adoption and growing interest in clean mobility. While two- and three-wheelers saw incremental gains, likely due to their already large base, passenger and commercial EVs emerged as the primary growth engines, supported by new product launches, fleet electrification, and improving charging infrastructure nationwide.

(With Inputs From ANI)

First published on: Nov 8, 2025 3:48 PM IST
QUICK LINKS