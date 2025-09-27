LIVE TV
Home > Uncategorized > AIBE 20 Exam Notification Out: Direct Link to Check BCI AIBE XX Exam Date, Registration Dates, Process & More

AIBE 20 Examination: The Bar Council of India has recently released the AIBE XX examination dates on its official website, allindiabarexamination.com. As per the official Notification, the AIBE 20 registration 2025 process will begin from September 29, 2025. Those who have completed a three-year or five-year LLB degree, as well as final students without any backlogs, are now eligible to appear for the AIBE 20 exam. Direct link for AIBE 20 Examination 2025 Official Notification is below.

BCI released the AIBE XX Examination dates. (Representative Image: Official Website)
BCI released the AIBE XX Examination dates. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 27, 2025 14:36:32 IST

AIBE 20 Examination: The Bar Council of India has recently released the AIBE XX examination dates on its official website, allindiabarexamination.com. As per the official Notification, the AIBE 20 registration 2025 process will begin from September 29, 2025. Those who have completed a three-year or five-year LLB degree, as well as final students without any backlogs, are now eligible to appear for the AIBE 20 exam. 

AIBE 20 Examination 2025 

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will conduct the AIBE 20 examination 2025 offline on November 30, 2025, at exam locations across the nation. As per the official notification issued, the passing percentage is fixed at 45% for GEN/OBC Candidates and at 40% for SC/ST and Disabled candidates. 

AIBE 20 Exam 2025: Overview

Overview

Details 

Board name 

Bar Council of India (BCI)

Exam name 

All India Bar Examination (AIBE)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

allindiabarexamination.com

Stream 

Law 

Exam mode 

Offline, pen and paper mode 

Exam date 

November 30, 2025

AIBE 20 Exam 2025: AIBE 20 Registration Process & Application Form 

  • Candidates will be able to register and apply for the All India Bar Examination 20 through the following steps:
    Visit the AIBE official website and click on the registration link.
  • Enter the required details, and the login credentials will be generated.
  • Select the language you want to use when taking the AIBE 20 Exam.
  • The registration ID and password will be sent to your phone number and email address.
  • Log back in and pay the registration fees using a credit card/debit card/net banking.

AIBE 20 Examination 2025 Official Notification – Click Here

AIBE 20 Examination 2025: Important Dates

Activity

Dates

Online Registration for AIBE-XX begins

September 29, 2025

Payments through online mode for AIBE-XX start

September 29, 2025

Online Registration for AIBE-XX closes on

October 28, 2025

Last Date of Payments through online mode for AIBE

October 29, 2025

Last date of correction in Registration Form

October 31, 2025

Period of online release of Admit Cards for Candidate

November 15, 2025

Date Of Examination

November 30, 2025

AIBE 20 Registration 2025: Documents Required 

Candidates are advised to keep the following documents handy during the AIBE 20 Registration Process:

  • Passport-size photograph
  • Signature
  • LLB graduation certificate
  • LLB mark sheets
  • LLM certificate and mark sheet (In case of additional qualification)
  • Advocate ID card (If issued by the state bar council)

AIBE 20 Exam 2025: Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates must have passed or be in the final year of a 3-year LLB or 5-year integrated LLB degree

  • Candidates must have a law degree from a BCI-approved institution. 
  • No minimum marks required to appear for AIBE
  • There is no upper or lower age limit for appearing in the AIBE 20 exam. 
  • Law graduates who passed the LLB before the academic year 2009-2010 are exempt from the AIBE.
  • Law graduates who passed LLB in 2008 or earlier do not need to appear for AIBE. 
  • Candidates who graduated from 2009 to 2010 must appear and pass the AIBE to practice law. 
QUICK LINKS