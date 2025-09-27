AIBE 20 Exam Notification Out: Direct Link to Check BCI AIBE XX Exam Date, Registration Dates, Process & More

AIBE 20 Examination: The Bar Council of India has recently released the AIBE XX examination dates on its official website, allindiabarexamination.com. As per the official Notification, the AIBE 20 registration 2025 process will begin from September 29, 2025. Those who have completed a three-year or five-year LLB degree, as well as final students without any backlogs, are now eligible to appear for the AIBE 20 exam.

AIBE 20 Examination 2025

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will conduct the AIBE 20 examination 2025 offline on November 30, 2025, at exam locations across the nation. As per the official notification issued, the passing percentage is fixed at 45% for GEN/OBC Candidates and at 40% for SC/ST and Disabled candidates.

AIBE 20 Exam 2025: Overview

Overview Details Board name Bar Council of India (BCI) Exam name All India Bar Examination (AIBE) Academic year 2025-26 Official website allindiabarexamination.com Stream Law Exam mode Offline, pen and paper mode Exam date November 30, 2025

AIBE 20 Exam 2025: AIBE 20 Registration Process & Application Form

Candidates will be able to register and apply for the All India Bar Examination 20 through the following steps:

Visit the AIBE official website and click on the registration link.

Enter the required details, and the login credentials will be generated.

Select the language you want to use when taking the AIBE 20 Exam.

The registration ID and password will be sent to your phone number and email address.

Log back in and pay the registration fees using a credit card/debit card/net banking.

AIBE 20 Examination 2025 Official Notification – Click Here

AIBE 20 Examination 2025: Important Dates

Activity Dates Online Registration for AIBE-XX begins September 29, 2025 Payments through online mode for AIBE-XX start September 29, 2025 Online Registration for AIBE-XX closes on October 28, 2025 Last Date of Payments through online mode for AIBE October 29, 2025 Last date of correction in Registration Form October 31, 2025 Period of online release of Admit Cards for Candidate November 15, 2025 Date Of Examination November 30, 2025

AIBE 20 Registration 2025: Documents Required

Candidates are advised to keep the following documents handy during the AIBE 20 Registration Process:



Passport-size photograph

Signature

LLB graduation certificate

LLB mark sheets

LLM certificate and mark sheet (In case of additional qualification)

Advocate ID card (If issued by the state bar council)

AIBE 20 Exam 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed or be in the final year of a 3-year LLB or 5-year integrated LLB degree