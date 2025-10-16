LIVE TV
Dhanteras 2025: What to Buy and What to Avoid According to Astrology

Dhanteras 2025: Dhanteras, aka Dhanatrayodashi, is around the corner, marking the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival. This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 18, 2025. It’s considered to be one of the most auspicious days to buy gold, silver, utensils, and other valuable items, which brings prosperity and wealth. Devotees are advised not to buy the following things as they can snatch prosperity, wealth, and happiness from their home.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 16, 2025 17:55:28 IST

Dhanteras 2025: Dhanteras, aka Dhanatrayodashi, is around the corner, marking the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival. This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 18, 2025. It’s considered to be one of the most auspicious days to buy gold, silver, utensils, and other valuable items, which brings prosperity and wealth. 

Dhanteras 2025: Date and Puja Muhurat 

Dhanteras 2025 will be celebrated on October 18, 2025. According to Drik Panchang, the Trayodashi tithi begins on October 18 at 12:18 pm and continues till 1:51 pm on October 19, 2025. Dhanteras 2025 puja muhurat will be from 7:16 pm to 8:20 pm on October 18, 2025. 

What to Buy on Dhanteras 2025? 

Devotees can buy the following things on Dhanteras 2025 that will bring prosperity, wealth, and happiness into the home. 

  • Gold and Silver: purchase gold and silver, such as jewellery, coins that will bring wealth and prosperity to the home. 
  • Utensils: Buying new utensils is believed to be very auspicious on Dhanteras, which brings prosperity and abundance in the kitchen and household. 
  • Appliances and gadgets: You can purchase any home appliances and gadgets on Dhanteras to symbolize prosperity and a more comfortable life. 
  • Broom: Purchasing a broom is again considered to be most auspicious as it removes all the financial problems and misfortune from the home. 

What Not to Bug on Dhanteras 2025? 

Devotees are advised not to buy the following things as they can snatch prosperity, wealth, and happiness from their home. 

  • Sharp Objects: Do not purchase any sharp objects, including knives, scissors, pins, or other sharp objects, as it is considered to ‘cut off’ the flow of wealth and fortune. 
  • Black Items: Items of Black color, including any pooja samagri, dress to wear, and more, should be avoided on this day as it is inauspicious. 
  • Oil and Ghee: Do not purchase ghee or any other type of oil on Dhanteras, as it is considered inauspicious. 
  • Iron Utensils: You can buy utensils on Dhanteras, but avoid items made of iron as they bring bad luck. 
First published on: Oct 16, 2025 5:55 PM IST
