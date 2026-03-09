Durandhar 2 Advance Booking Continues: Ranveer Singh’s Sequel Sells 2.06 Lakh Tickets In 2 Days, Premium Tickets Pricing Upto Rs 3100

‘Durandhar: The Revenge’ has kicked off its pre-release phase on a historic note. As of March 9, 2026, the film has already recorded an extraordinary surge in demand for its paid previews scheduled on March 18, signaling what could be a massive opening for the much-anticipated sequel.

A Massive Wave of Ticket Sales

Within just two days of bookings opening on March 7, the film has reportedly sold more than 2.06 lakh tickets across India. The momentum was evident right from the start, with 87,000 seats snapped up in the first 24 hours alone. Digital ticketing platform BookMyShow has handled the majority of these transactions, accounting for over 1.5 lakh tickets.

The excitement isn’t limited to the domestic market. In the United States, the film has already emerged as a premiere-night success, with more than 38,500 tickets sold across 557 locations, highlighting the franchise’s strong global appeal.

Premium Pricing for a Blockbuster Experience

Ticket prices reflect the scale of the event. The average ticket price for the Hindi version currently ranges between ₹430 and ₹500. However, devoted fans are willing to pay significantly more to secure the best seats.

Major multiplex chains PVR and INOX have introduced special “Super Blockbuster Plus” tiers, with some premium tickets reportedly priced as high as ₹2,500.

In tech hub Bengaluru, demand has driven luxury recliner seats to remarkable levels, with reports of tickets selling out between Rs 2,400 and Rs 3,100.

