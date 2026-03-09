LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'This Has Never Happened With Me…' Sunidhi Chauhan Breaks Down As Singer Faces Bad Throat Mid-Concert In Lucknow, Apologises To Fans

‘This Has Never Happened With Me…’ Sunidhi Chauhan Breaks Down As Singer Faces Bad Throat Mid-Concert In Lucknow, Apologises To Fans

Sunidhi Chauhan battled a severe throat infection during her March 7 Lucknow concert on the "I Am Home India Tour 2025-26." Despite vocal struggles, she performed live, shared her emotional state with fans, and earned applause for her dedication and authenticity.

Sunidhi Chauhan Shows Emotional Resilience During Lucknow Concert Despite Throat Infection
Sunidhi Chauhan Shows Emotional Resilience During Lucknow Concert Despite Throat Infection

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 9, 2026 18:43:00 IST

‘This Has Never Happened With Me…’ Sunidhi Chauhan Breaks Down As Singer Faces Bad Throat Mid-Concert In Lucknow, Apologises To Fans

Sunidhi Chauhan, the legendary playback singer, showed her audience authentic dedication during her March 7 live performance in Lucknow when she presented her first performance through her “I Am Home India Tour 2025-26” at Coolbreeze Resorts.

The powerhouse vocalist needed to fight through her severe throat infection because she wanted to complete her live performance.

Sunidhi decided to perform her show despite having vocal problems because she wanted to tell the audience about her emotional state through her performance and said, “I have a terrible throat; aaj mere aawaz bohot zyada kharab hai.” 

She expressed her embarrassment about the situation because she could not perform at her full ability for the audience in attendance, who showed their support through loud applause.



Sunidhi Chauhan Severe Throat Struggles

The technical challenge of performing with a severe throat infection became the focal point of the evening’s narrative. Sunidhi revealed to the Lucknow audience that her vocal cords were not functioning at their regular speed, which created a nightmare situation for any professional singer mid-tour.

She chose to present her music through live performance because she wanted to show the audience genuine musicality instead of using backing tracks to hide her singing problems. She voiced her professional guilt because she encountered an obstacle that she had never experienced throughout her entire career.

The performer showed her physical limits through her raw admission of what an extensive multi-city tour does to her primary instrument. Yet her determination to continue with the performance proved that she possessed exceptional strength.

Lucknow Concert: Resilience

The Lucknow concert demonstrated how strong the singer’s and her fans’ shared relationship was. Sunidhi used her stage presence during an emotional breakdown to show audiences how to overcome challenges after they experienced technical difficulties.

The audience cheered her through voice cracks, which showed that her fans appreciated her presence and honest performance just as much as her singing ability.

The “I Am Home” tour will reach its final show at Kolkata on March 14, and the Lucknow performance will serve as proof that the “Queen of Live Performances” maintains her dedication to her work even when she experiences her most delicate moments.

Also Read: It Just Makes Stupidity Louder’: Trisha Slams Parthiban After ‘Sit At Home’ Remark Faces Backlash, Actor Apologizes

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 6:43 PM IST
‘This Has Never Happened With Me…’ Sunidhi Chauhan Breaks Down As Singer Faces Bad Throat Mid-Concert In Lucknow, Apologises To Fans

