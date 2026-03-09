LIVE TV
'It Just Makes Stupidity Louder': Trisha Slams Parthiban After 'Sit At Home' Remark Faces Backlash, Actor Apologizes

Veteran filmmaker R. Parthiban apologized after his “sit at home” remark on Trisha Krishnan drew backlash. Intended as wordplay, it was widely misunderstood. Trisha condemned it, emphasizing women’s dignity, sparking renewed debate on gender stereotypes in Tamil cinema.

Trisha Slams Parthiban Over 'Sit At Home' Remark

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 9, 2026 15:59:18 IST

Currently the Tamil film industry experiences a fierce conflict which follows veteran filmmaker R. Parthiban’s comments about actor Trisha Krishnan. At an awards ceremony which took place on International Women’s Day, Parthiban joined a quick question segment which showed an image of Trisha.

As the audience cheered her Ponniyin Selvan character, “Kundhavai,” Parthiban said that she should be “made to sit at home.” The statement immediately drew fire for its perceived regressive tone, especially as it coincided with sensitive public discussions regarding actor Vijay’s personal life and his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Inadvertent Comments and Wordplay Misunderstandings

The official statement from R. Parthiban shows his full apology because he made a speech which he now sees as an unintentional mistake that people misunderstood. He explained that his remark was a spontaneous attempt at “wordplay” which he used to create a rhyme with the name Kundhavai instead of making a real demand that the actress should stop all public appearances.

Parthiban observed that fans in the live audience showed their approval through applause but the digital recording of the event failed to show the comedic effect, which was supposed to happen.

He made another statement which explained his request to organizers that they should remove the segment from the official broadcast but a private recording that became public brought him negative publicity.

Upholding Women’s Freedom and Professional Dignity

Trisha Krishnan’s response displayed her unwavering dedication to women’s rights and professional dignity when she declared that “crude words” receive no enhancement through microphone use.

She explained that the speaker delivers his speech to show his actual quality as a human being. The political realm experienced tensions when Vijay’s party members and his opponents analyzed how the industry treated women’s dignity during their disputes.

The incident which followed the apology has sparked a renewed discussion about how public figures should refrain from using entertainment or linguistic humor to support traditional gender stereotypes.

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 3:59 PM IST
Tags: Tamil film industryTrisha Krishnan

QUICK LINKS