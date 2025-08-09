LIVE TV
Home > Uncategorized > How India's Defence Exports Are Poised To Double By 2028: Here Are Insights From DRDO Chief

How India’s Defence Exports Are Poised To Double By 2028: Here Are Insights From DRDO Chief

DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat confidently projects India will hit the Rs 50,000 crore defence export mark by 2028-29, driven by growing global demand and strong domestic defence production growth.

Insights From DRDO Chief (Pic: DRAS)
Insights From DRDO Chief (Pic: DRAS)

Published: August 9, 2025 23:54:00 IST
Published: August 9, 2025 23:54:00 IST

Why And How DRDO Chairman Confident India Will Achieve Rs 50,000 Crore Defence Export Target by 2028-29: Explained 

DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat expressed strong confidence that India will reach the defence export target of Rs 50,000 crore by 2028-29. “We should achieve Rs 50,000 crore by 2028-29, which is the target also set to us by the Raksha Mantri,” Kamat told reporters after attending the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology’s convocation. He pointed to rising international interest in key Indian defence systems like Pinaka, ATAGS (Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System), Brahmos, and Akash. Kamat is optimistic exports will surge, especially to Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. “Based on the interest that we are getting now, because of the success of our systems in Operation Sindoor, I expect these exports to double in the next two to three years,” he added.

India’s Defence Exports Surge Amid Rising Global Demand

India’s defence exports reached a record high of Rs 23,622 crore in 2024-25, growing 12.04% from Rs 21,083 crore the previous year. This surge reflects the growing global demand for Indian-made defence systems and innovations. The success of operations like Sindoor boosts buyer confidence worldwide. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commended the efforts behind this landmark achievement, emphasizing it signals the strengthening of India’s defence industrial base. The robust export growth indicates a promising trajectory toward the Rs 50,000 crore target. For defence enthusiasts and industry watchers alike, this progress signals India’s emergence as a global defence manufacturing hub.

Defence Production Soars With Public And Private Sector Contributions

The financial year 2024-25 saw India’s defence production hit an all-time high of Rs 150,590 crore. This marks an 18% increase over the previous year’s Rs 1.27 lakh crore and nearly doubles the 2019-20 figure of Rs 79,071 crore. Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and other PSUs accounted for 77% of total production, while private companies contributed the remaining 23%. The “Atmanirbhar Bharat” and Make in India initiatives, supported by government schemes like the production-linked incentive (PLI), have bolstered domestic manufacturing competitiveness. This comprehensive production growth fuels export potential and reduces India’s dependency on imports.

Why Are We So Confident About India’s defence Export Growth? 

DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat points to India’s strong research and development and production capabilities. As an ICICI user, you might not follow defence closely, but this strength means that India’s defence industry is booming and creating products trusted worldwide. The government’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” push since 2014 encourages Indian manufacturers to innovate and produce the latest defence technology right here at home. You can see the impact: defence hubs are popping up, and India is partnering with global players to boost capabilities even more. Today, India exports a wide range of defence items—from ammunition to advanced systems—to around 80 countries. Plus, recent conflicts have shown why self-reliance in defence is not just a goal but a necessity. So, the foundation for growth is solid, making the Rs 50,000 crore export target very achievable.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Tags: business newsDefenceIndia defence exportindia news

How India’s Defence Exports Are Poised To Double By 2028: Here Are Insights From DRDO Chief

How India’s Defence Exports Are Poised To Double By 2028: Here Are Insights From DRDO Chief

