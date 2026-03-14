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Home > Uncategorized > Ed Sheeran Breaks Down Recalling Wife Cherry Seaborn’s Battling From Deadly Disease During Pregnancy

Ed Sheeran Breaks Down Recalling Wife Cherry Seaborn’s Battling From Deadly Disease During Pregnancy

Cherry Seaborn, 33, was diagnosed with a tumor while she was six months pregnant with their daughter, Jupiter. At the time, doctors told the couple that the tumor could not be operated on until after the baby was born.

Ed Sheeran (Photo: IG)
Ed Sheeran (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 14, 2026 12:28:10 IST

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Ed Sheeran Breaks Down Recalling Wife Cherry Seaborn’s Battling From Deadly Disease During Pregnancy

Global star Ed Sheeran has shared an update about his wife Cherry Seaborn’s health after she underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor.

According to PEOPLE, Sheeran, while speaking on a podcast, opened up about one of the most “scary” moments in his life, when his wife was diagnosed with cancer.

Cherry Seaborn, 33, was diagnosed with a tumor while she was six months pregnant with their daughter, Jupiter. At the time, doctors told the couple that the tumor could not be operated on until after the baby was born. The couple had to go through the rest of the pregnancy while waiting for the surgery.

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“It was f—ing scary,” he said. During the same period, Sheeran was also facing several challenges in his life. His close friend Jamal Edwards passed away, and cricket legend Shane Warne also died around the same time. At the same time, the singer was preparing for a major copyright case over his 2017 hit song Shape of You.

“That was probably the worst week because Jamal died that week as well, and then we went straight into a court case. Oh, and then Shane died, the first day of the court case.”

‘The Shape of You’ singer also spoke about how Seaborn is doing now, saying she has recovered after the operation that took place following the birth of their child.

“She’s fine, she had the operation,” he said. “She was pregnant at the time. That’s why it was difficult. She had the operation to remove the tumor after the birth of our second child. And thankfully, touch wood, totally fine.”

Sheeran first spoke about Seaborn’s cancer diagnosis in his 2023 documentary Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, according to PEOPLE. In the film, Seaborn explained why she decided to speak about it publicly.

“I got diagnosed with cancer at the start of the year, which was a massive s–ter,” she said. “It made me massively reflect on our mortality. I would never agree to do anything like this, but it made me think, ‘Oh, if I died, what’s people’s perception of me? What do you leave behind?'” 

ALSO READ:  ‘Pray for Him’: UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal’s Condition Turns Critical After 2nd Suicide Attempt During Instagram Live, Hours After Being Discharged From ICU

First published on: Mar 14, 2026 12:28 PM IST
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Tags: cancerCherry SeabornEd Sheeranpregnancy

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Ed Sheeran Breaks Down Recalling Wife Cherry Seaborn’s Battling From Deadly Disease During Pregnancy

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Ed Sheeran Breaks Down Recalling Wife Cherry Seaborn’s Battling From Deadly Disease During Pregnancy

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Ed Sheeran Breaks Down Recalling Wife Cherry Seaborn’s Battling From Deadly Disease During Pregnancy
Ed Sheeran Breaks Down Recalling Wife Cherry Seaborn’s Battling From Deadly Disease During Pregnancy
Ed Sheeran Breaks Down Recalling Wife Cherry Seaborn’s Battling From Deadly Disease During Pregnancy
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