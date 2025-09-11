LIVE TV
Home > Uncategorized > Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Are Volatile Today; What’s Driving Today’s Market Momentum?

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Are Volatile Today; What’s Driving Today’s Market Momentum?

Stock Market Today: Indian markets opened cautiously with mixed global cues. IT and PSU banks showed strength, while autos and pharma lagged. Key stocks like Tata Motors and Biocon drew attention amid flat early trading.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: September 11, 2025 09:52:27 IST

Stock Market Today: What is Going on? Indian stock market opened Thursday on a tentative basis, have you seen how the Sensex and Nifty are performing this morning? 

At 9:40 AM Sensex has been fluctuating at 81,468 whereas Nifty was fluctuating at 24,973. Why are investors holding back? It appears as though international markets are sending mixed signals to keep all on their toes. As an illustration, the Nikkei of Japan registered a new high, whereas the U.S. markets performed shakily following the new product launch of Apple.

In the domestic market, certain industries such as IT and PSU banks were strong; however, autos and pharma suffered. Is there a stock you are tracking today? Firms such as Biocon, Tata Motors and Dr. Reddy’s are hitting the headlines. So what will become the market driver this week, economic data, earnings or otherwise? Know, then, and watch, and we will see what happens!

Trader’s Tip for Today:

Keep up with trends in global and domestic markets because mixed signals may affect your investments. Pay attention to areas performing well, such as IT and PSU banks, but also monitor those not performing well, as there might be opportunities. Diversify your portfolio and remain patient during turbulent market periods to reap maximum returns

Stock Market Today Opening Bell

Market Snapshot (September 8, 2025)

At Open (9:15 AM): At Opening 

      • Sensex: 81,217.30, down 207.85 points (−0.26%)
      • Nifty 50: 24,945.50, down 27.60 points (−0.11%)
      Markets opened weak today, with both Sensex and Nifty slipping in early trade. Caution in global markets and possible profit booking are weighing on investor sentiment as indices move lower.

      At 9:40 AM:

      • Sensex: 81,468.64, up 43.49 points (0.053%)
      • Nifty 50: 24,973.15, up 0.051 points (0.00020%)

      Indian markets are trading flat with a slight positive bias. Sensex and Nifty showed marginal gains, reflecting cautious investor sentiment amid mixed global cues and limited early momentum in today’s session.

      Stocks To Watch Today

      • Tata Motors / JLR: Reported a potential cybersecurity incident affecting some data; regulators have been informed.
      • Sasken Technologies: CTO Girish B V S resigned, effective September 12.
      • Jupiter Wagons: Subsidiary secured a ₹113 crore order from Indian Railways for 9,000 LHB axles.
      • Keystone Realtors: Approved ₹375 crore fundraise via non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.
      • Deepak Fertilisers: To invest ₹13.2 crore in Murli Solar and Sunsure Solarpark for captive renewable energy.

      Stock Market Today: Gainers And Losers

      Top Gainers 

      • NTPC Share Price: ₹329.65, up 1.24%
      • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Share Price: ₹1,607.20, up 0.85%
      • State Bank of India (SBI) Share Price: ₹823.85, up 0.68%
      • Titan Company Share Price: ₹3,637.00, up 0.49%
      • ITC Share Price: ₹414.90, up 0.47%

      Top Losers

      • Infosys Share Price: ₹1,517.75, down 0.97%
      • Wipro Share Price: ₹253.90, down 0.70%
      • Tech Mahindra Share Price: ₹1,516.55, down 0.61%
      • ICICI Bank Share Price: ₹1,397.35, down 0.43%
      • Kotak Mahindra Bank Share Price: ₹1,966.50, down 0.35%

      Stock Market Wednesday

      Market Wrap | Sensex Rises 324 pts, Nifty Nears 25,000 Led by IT, Financials

      Indian equity markets extended their upward momentum on Wednesday, September 10, with both Sensex and Nifty posting solid gains during the session. The Nifty briefly crossed the 25,000 mark intraday, backed by strong buying in IT, financial, and realty stocks. However, partial profit booking in auto and media names trimmed some of the day’s gains.

      At close, the Sensex rose 323.83 points (0.40%) to 81,425.15, while the Nifty climbed 104.50 points (0.42%) to settle at 24,973.10. Broader markets also performed well, with BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices gaining 0.7% each.

      Top Nifty gainers included Bharat Electronics, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance, and TCS. On the downside, major laggards were M&M, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, and Tata Motors.

      Among sectors, the IT index surged 2.6%, PSU Bank rose 2.2%, and Realty gained 1%, while the Auto index declined by 1%.

      (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)


