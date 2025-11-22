7-Year-Old Konatsu Hasegawa From Japan Speaks Miraculous Kannada, Leaves Netizens In Awe

While there are a few instances where North Indians are bullied over language in the South, and vice versa, here’s a 7-year-old Japanese kid who breaks barriers by speaking fluent Kannada.

Konatsu Hasegawa, a 7-year-old Japanese student at Trio World Academy in Bengaluru, captivated audiences with her flawless Kannada speech during a Rajyotsava school celebration. Choosing Kannada as her second language, Konatsu delivered a message filled with clarity, confidence, and admiration for Karnataka’s culture.

Her words, “Namaskara, Kannada language is beautiful, it is easy to speak, sweet to hear, and if you are born, you should be born in Kannada naadu, thank you,” left teachers and students spellbound. Videos of her performance quickly went viral on social media, drawing praise for her language skills and cultural respect.

Social media erupted with admiration for Konatsu, celebrating her effort and applauding her parents for encouraging local language learning. Users highlighted her example as proof of Japanese respect for other cultures, noting that her fluency and poise set a benchmark for embracing regional languages.

Many pointed out the irony of some locals struggling with Kannada despite living in Bengaluru for years. The post accompanying her video gained over a thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments, sparking discussions on cultural exchange and the importance of learning local languages.

Language experts emphasised that children can acquire languages quickly when motivated by curiosity and interest. Konatsu’s fluency demonstrates how passion and respect for culture can bridge global communities. Her speech has become a symbol of the power of language to connect people and promote cultural understanding.

Educators praised her performance as an inspiring example for students worldwide, showing that dedication and enthusiasm can help young learners excel in new languages while fostering global awareness.

