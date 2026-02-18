LIVE TV
Abandoned At Birth, Clinging To A Plush ‘Mother’ Toy: Baby Macaque Punch’s Heart-Melting Fight For Survival At Japan’s Ichikawa City Zoo Goes Viral

A baby macaque named Punch at Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan has captured hearts online after being abandoned by his mother shortly after birth.

Punch’s Story From Ichikawa City Zoo (Image: X)
Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 18, 2026 15:30:41 IST

At the Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan, a tiny baby macaque named Punch has become a quiet internet star.

However, behind the adorable videos and heart-melting pictures is a story that touched millions because it shows just how deep the need for comfort and connection can run, not just in humans, but in animals too.

Punch Abandoned At Birth

According to reports, Punch was born on July 26, 2025, weighing just about 500 grams, and from the very start he faced trouble. His mother, exhausted after her first birth, did not care for him. Zookeepers watched closely that day, hoping another monkey might take him in, like sometimes happens with macaque troops. But no one did. So the keepers had to step in.

“We saw that he was healthy, so we began hand-feeding him with milk,” said keeper Kosuke Shikano, as per reports. Keeping Punch close to the sounds, smells and other animals in the zoo became a priority. The goal was always to help Punch survive and eventually live with his own kind.

A Plush Toy As “Surrogate Mother” For Punch

In the wild, infant macaques cling constantly to their mother for warmth, security and even to help build strength in their tiny bodies. Without that early bond, Punch struggled. Zookeepers tried several soft items, towels, blankets, toys, but it was a large plush orangutan toy that grabbed his attention. The toy’s soft fur was easy for him to hold, and its shape seemed comforting.

Shikano said the toy became something like a “surrogate mother” for Punch, especially during quiet nights when staff weren’t there. Videos and photos spread online showing Punch hugging the toy, sleeping with it tucked close, even wrapping his small arms around it. These images quickly went viral.

Punch Slowly Finding His Place

Reports say that, when Punch was introduced to the larger monkey mountain enclosure in mid-January, the transition wasn’t smooth at first. Older macaques were wary, and Punch still clung tightly to his toy. However, keepers say he’s getting stronger. He now weighs about 2 kilograms, and he’s slowly starting to interact more actively with other monkeys, and is playing, exploring and learning what it means to be part of a troop.

Visitors to the zoo often watch quietly as he shifts between moments of cautious exploration and snuggling with the plush toy. Many people online reacted with empathy. As per reports, one social media user wrote, “Punch has found the warmest, safest place in the world right there, even if it’s just with that toy.”

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 3:30 PM IST
QUICK LINKS