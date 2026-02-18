LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Did Groom’s Family Really Shower Rs 8 Crore On Bride During Wedding? Viral Video Sparks Rumors, Family Clarifies, It Was Only Rs…

A Punjabi wedding video showing a "money rain" went viral, sparking rumors of ₹8.5 crore spent. The groom’s family clarified the display was a ₹2 lakh traditional gesture of prosperity. The incident highlights clashes between cultural traditions, financial responsibility, and social media speculation.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 18, 2026 14:36:02 IST

Social media platforms are currently experiencing a surge in activity about a Punjabi wedding because of a video that shows an exceptional “money rain” ceremony. 

The video shows the bride standing on a beautifully decorated stage as the groom’s family members throw an unending stream of cash at her. The visual of cash fluttering through the air like confetti quickly went viral, with initial online rumors claiming the family had splurged a staggering ₹8.5 crore.

The groom’s family later explained the situation by saying that their festive celebration took place with a large amount of money which they used to welcome their new daughter-in-law through a traditional prosperity display, which cost them around 2-4 lakhs.

Viral Wedding Extravagance and Social Media Speculation

The digital age has a unique way of amplifying tradition into global spectacle; the “money rain” incident shows how wedding content becomes viral to create public disputes.



The visual of the bride being surrounded by piles of cash became a popular internet phenomenon, which generated different types of responses. Supporters of the family argue that such displays are a deeply rooted part of Punjabi cultural exuberance, which represents a joyful blessing known as “shagun.”

The act received criticism from users on platforms like X and Instagram, who called it “exhibitionism” while they argued that people should donate their wealth to support social initiatives. The growing divide shows how modern Indian wedding celebrations have started to change their understanding of extravagant spending.

Cultural Traditions vs. Financial Responsibility Facts

The incident shows how traditional celebration practices clash with the financial needs of existence in a controlled economic system. In India, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and tax authorities maintain strict guidelines regarding large cash transactions to curb unaccounted wealth.

The groom’s family, which operates a successful Australian business, proved that the actual amount spent on the wedding budget remained below the rumored crores because the event needed different cash handling procedures for high-value public displays.

Legal experts often warn that “showering” notes can be interpreted as a disrespect to the national currency and may attract inquiries if the source of the funds is not properly documented.

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 2:36 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

QUICK LINKS