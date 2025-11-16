LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > 'Bh**chod Helmet Kholo Maarenge…' Bihar Police Slammed After Biker Claims He Was Assaulted While Vlogging

‘Bh**chod Helmet Kholo Maarenge…’ Bihar Police Slammed After Biker Claims He Was Assaulted While Vlogging

The situation has brought back the argument over people's right to record law enforcement activities, particularly at a time when vlogging and digital documenting are the norm.

'Bh**chod Helmet Kholo Maarenge...' Bihar Police Slammed After Biker Claims He Was Assaulted While Vlogging (Image credit: X)
'Bh**chod Helmet Kholo Maarenge...' Bihar Police Slammed After Biker Claims He Was Assaulted While Vlogging (Image credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 16, 2025 22:51:13 IST

‘Bh**chod Helmet Kholo Maarenge…’ Bihar Police Slammed After Biker Claims He Was Assaulted While Vlogging

In a shocking scenario in Bihar, a young biker recording a vlog on the street claimed he was physically assaulted by police officers. The young rider, who frequently shoots his journeys for online sharing, said he was unnecessarily stopped at a routine checkpoint. As per his account, he was treated roughly and even though he was cooperating, one of the cops hit him without any prior warning.

The cop, who was in a very uncomfortable state, was seen in the video, which was shortly on the internet and then removed, trying to figure out the reason for his being beaten. The video immediately circulated on different platforms, resulting in the police’s conduct being severely criticized and the issue of authority misuse in the name of routine checks being raised.

Bihar Police Slammed After Biker Claims He Was Assaulted While Vlogging

The biker later admitted that the whole situation turned out to be even worse when the video got more and more views. He reported that the cops involved in the case attempted to intimidate him by saying that if he did not delete the video right away, he would be arrested. He was scared, so he took down the original post, but the other posts and screens were still coming out and spreading on social media. His testimony has stirred up people’s anger more, so that a lot of users are calling for accountability and are questioning the intimidating behavior of the police. 



Bihar Police have been asked by some politicians and activists to handle the case carefully and maintain openness throughout the investigation process. The situation has brought back the argument over people’s right to record law enforcement activities, particularly at a time when vlogging and digital documenting are the norm. The video has become a part of the public conversation, thus, many think that just making the biker delete it and threatening him does not help to resolve the main point. Rather, citizens want to see prompt actions taken against the use of force and they also want to have police conduct that is clearly laid down in such a way as to avoid the occurrence of similar incidents in the future.

First published on: Nov 16, 2025 10:51 PM IST
‘Bh**chod Helmet Kholo Maarenge…’ Bihar Police Slammed After Biker Claims He Was Assaulted While Vlogging

