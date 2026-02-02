Chandrika Gera Dixit Aka Delhi’s Viral Vada Pav Girl Accuses Husband Of Cheating; Shares Video On Instagram Saying ‘Saboot Mere Paas Bhi Hai’ | WATCH

Chandrika Dixit: Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as the “Vada Pav Girl” and a former Bigg Boss OTT contestant, has sparked a storm on social media after accusing her husband, Yash Dixit, of having an extramarital affair. The influencer and reality TV personality made the emotional revelation through a video posted on her Instagram account, leaving fans shocked.

Chandrika Dixit Makes Emotional Revelation On Instagram

In the now-viral video, Chandrika Dixit appeared visibly distressed as she spoke about discovering her husband’s alleged infidelity. Sharing her pain and sense of betrayal, she said she never expected such a situation in her marriage. The video was accompanied by a strong caption in Hindi, “Saboot Mere Paas Bhi Hai” (I also have evidence), suggesting that she has proof to support her claims.

Her candid disclosure struck a chord with followers, many of whom praised her courage for speaking openly about a deeply personal issue.

Chandrika Dixit’s Video Goes Viral, Fans React Strongly

Within hours of being posted, the video gained massive traction on Instagram. It has crossed 10 lakh views and received over 17,000 likes, quickly becoming one of the most talked-about celebrity posts online. The comments section was flooded with messages of support, empathy and disbelief, as fans expressed shock over the allegations.

Several users encouraged Chandrika Dixit to stay strong, while others demanded accountability and clarity regarding the claims made against Yash Dixit.

Social Media Buzz And Entertainment Industry Impact

Chandrika Dixit’s allegations have dominated social media platforms, including Instagram, X and YouTube Shorts. The controversy has become a trending topic in the entertainment and influencer space, with fan pages, bloggers and gossip portals actively discussing the development.

Known for her rise to fame as the “Vada Pav Girl” and later her stint on Bigg Boss OTT, Chandrika has maintained a strong online presence. This latest revelation has further amplified public interest in her personal life.

No Official Response From Yash Dixit Yet

As of now, Yash Dixit has not issued any public statement addressing the allegations. There has also been no confirmation regarding any legal action from either side.

